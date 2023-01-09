Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving DOT plow truck
Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured after a crash on I-80 in Iowa County that involved an Iowa DOT plow truck. The Iowa State Patrol said a Jeep hit a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder doing maintenance at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA MAN IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BEING TRAPPED UNDER VEHICLE
OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday morning at approximately 9am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Ambulance Service, and Oskaloosa Fire Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County. The first responders were dispatched to this location on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
KCCI.com
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
KBUR
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
2 Dead, Several Injured After 15-Vehicle Crash On I-80 Near Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) — Two people are dead and several others injured after a 15-vehicle crash on I-80 near Iowa City. The Iowa State Patrol says nine semis and six passenger vehicles were involved in the collision just before 6 a.m. yesterday. They say several drivers lost control and hit one another. ISP continues to investigate the incident.
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
KCRG.com
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The eastbound lanes have reopened, but westbound lanes on I-80 at mile marker 246 near the Iowa Highway 1 exit are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crashed occurred around 5:40 Sunday morning. There were crashes in the eastbound lane in addition to the multi vehicle crash in the westbound lane. Emergency crews are at the scene. Trooper Robert Conrad with the Iowa State Patrol says the westbound lanes will be closed for hours, but they hope to reopen the eastbound lanes soon. Trooper Conrad asks that people don’t look at the crash when driving by the scene to prevent more accidents.
KCRG.com
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - During a death investigation in Ottumwa, police uncovered evidence indicating a worker at Ottumwa Regional Health Center had assaulted an unknown number of unconscious patients. Devin Caraccio, 27, of Centerville, died in October of last year. While investigating his death, police located evidence on Caraccio’s phone...
KBUR
Police still searching for missing Fort Madison man
Fort Madison, IA- Police in Fort Madison, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still searching for a Fort Madison man who went missing in February of 2022. TV Station WGEM reports that 36-year-old Christopher Golliher of Fort Madison was last seen on February 1st, 2022, at his residence in the 2000 block of Avenue E. in Fort Madison. Police say Golliher was reported missing several days later by a family member.
KCRG.com
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster's impact on adults 65 and older. Cornell women’s basketball signs player with Down syndrome: “You just want special people”. Updated: 4 hours ago. When Cornell women's...
ottumwaradio.com
The Ottumwa Police Department says it found evidence that a registered nurse who died last year assaulted patients at a local hospital. An investigation began last October following the death of 27-year-old Devin Caraccio of Centerville who was found dead alone in a room at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Police say at the time of his death, Caraccio worked for a third-party group that is contracted with ORHC.
OTTUMWA, IOWA — The Ottumwa Police Department says their investigation into the death of a Centerville man has uncovered evidence the man reportedly assaulted numerous patients at a local hospital while they were unconscious. According to a news release, Ottumwa Police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Carracio in October. During their investigation, they […]
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Disturbing discoveries have been made on the cell phone of a man found dead in Ottumwa in mid-October, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ottumwa Police Department. On Sunday, Oct. 15, Ottumwa police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio of Centerville,...
Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car
Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
kciiradio.com
Mt. Pleasant Nursing Home Facing Federal Sanctions For Resident Death
Arbor Court, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Mt. Pleasant, is facing federal sanctions following the December 12 death of one of its residents. The female resident reportedly bled to death, just two weeks after moving into the facility. An investigation by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals revealed that the resident was receiving a blood-thinning medication and an antibiotic, which, when combined, has the potential to increase the risk of internal bleeding.
KCRG.com
Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday. Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl. In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several...
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
Louisa County missing man found dead
A Louisa County man who has been missing since December 17 has been found dead in the Mississippi River. On January 2, at about 9:45 a.m., a silver pickup truck was located on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing on the Mississippi River, near the mouth of the Iowa River near Wapello. After further examination […]
