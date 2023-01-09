Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Jacqueline De La Cruz (1972-2023)
Jacqueline Lillian De La Cruz, age 50, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jacqueline was born on January 13, 1972 in Williams County Hospital to the late Benjamin and Ruth De La Cruz, Sr. Jacqueline worked as a case worker at...
Toledo boxer Jared Anderson eyeing bout in hometown
TOLEDO, Ohio — If Jared Anderson has it his way, he will be bringing a major boxing card to downtown Toledo this summer. Anderson, a Toledo native, is 13-0 with 13 knockouts in his professional career and has quickly become the talk of boxing in the heavyweight division. Before...
thevillagereporter.com
Julia Michael (1943-2023)
Julia Ann Michael, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 A.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and entered the United States Army, retiring...
consistentlycurious.com
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
thevillagereporter.com
Marc Matheny (1959-2023)
Marc had owned and operated the former A.K.A. Food and Designs in Wauseon. Marc was born in Wauseon, Ohio on October 3, 1959, the son of Jerry and Sandy (Spiess) Matheny. He was a 1978 graduate of Wauseon High School. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, his Master’s Degree from Bowling Green State University and worked on his doctorate through Northwestern University.
thevillagereporter.com
Sauder Village To Celebrate National Pie Day
Archbold, OH – Again this year, Sauder Village will celebrate National Pie Day with special deals and samples at the Doughbox Bakery and discounts on slices of pie at the Barn Restaurant. No matter how you slice it, this is a truly delicious holiday to celebrate with family and...
thevillagereporter.com
Blake Shilling (1918-2023)
Blake Justeen Shilling, 104, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio. Born in Waldron, Michigan, on August 12, 1918, to Sara (Black) Boyd and Fred Boyd, she married Charles C. Shilling on August 6, 1938. He proceeded her is death on October 16, 1982.
thevillagereporter.com
Edwin Horne (1960-2023)
Edwin Roy Horne, age 62, of rural Stryker, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023. He had been a truck driver most of his life and most recently worked for West Side Transport. Ed was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on August 22, 1960, the son of Harry and...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
thevillagereporter.com
Helen Coy (1939-2023)
Helen M. Coy, age 83, of Bryan and formerly of Stryker, Ohio, died at 5:25 A.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Fountain Park Nursing Center. Helen worked as a mail runner for the Bryan Medical Group. She was a member of the Stryker United Methodist Church, where she was...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Announces Americanism Test Winners
TEST WINNERS … Every year the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsor an Americanism Test given to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Students with the top two scores from each grade are given a certificate and a chance to compete at the county and state level. The two seniors also receive $100. This year’s winners from Hilltop are: (Front) from left are Seniors: Jayma Bailey and James Bell. (Back) from left are Juniors: Kris Hansen and Maggie Wheeler; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary: Sharon Marvin and Vickie Nofziger; Sophomores: Brooke Moreland and Cameron Schlosser. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
wlen.com
‘Neighborhood Cleansing’ at Former Site of Guardian Family Daycare in Adrian
Adrian, MI – There was a small gathering of people on the 1000 block of Erie Street in Adrian on Sunday who were there for a ‘neighborhood cleansing’ at the site of the former Guardian Family Daycare. As part of a plea agreement, Douglas Clark pleaded guilty...
thevillagereporter.com
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Edgerton Earns Second Win Of Season, 58-25 Over North Central
PIONEER –The Edgerton girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season in impressive fashion, with a 58-25 win over North Central. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away by forcing 31 North Central turnovers, which led to a plethora of layups. Edgerton used that pressure to outscore the...
Transplant gives Crohn's patient new opportunities in life
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jim Bain enjoyed a cup of coffee with his wife of 48 years, Jackie, on a Monday afternoon. It's something simple, yet he doesn't take it for granted. "I'm pretty lucky," Bain said. Bain was first diagnosed with Crohn's Disease as a teenager, back in the...
thevillagereporter.com
Roger Nash (1952-2023)
Roger Nash of Delta, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on January 5, 2023, in Wauseon, Ohio. He is survived by daughters Heather Nash (Ben Lorenz), and Jennifer Nash; siblings Tami Spencer (Troy), Ronnie Bartley (Christina Johnson), Mike Bartley (Chris), and Bobby Bartley (Stacy). Roger was proceeded in...
WTOL-TV
I-475 North at US-24 in Maumee closure Tuesday morning
Our Kristy Gerlett is at the scene of a crash on I-475 North in Maumee that has a caused major shutdown. The closure was due to a semi that caught on fire.
13abc.com
TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold @ Stryker Girls Varsity Basketball
STRYKER – When the basketball season enters the months of January and February, teams look to their seniors to make plays. That was the case last week in Stryker as Panther seniors Sage Woolace and Lexi Wickerham combined to score 39 of Stryker 45 points in a non-conference win over Archbold.
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
thevillagereporter.com
Loretta Burkhart (1954-2023)
Loretta Ann Burkhart, 68, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on December 16, 1954 in Wauseon, OH to Elgin A. and Donna A. (Eaton) Gearig. Loretta graduated from Hilltop High School in 1973. On February 10,...
