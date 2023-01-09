Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold @ Stryker Girls Varsity Basketball
STRYKER – When the basketball season enters the months of January and February, teams look to their seniors to make plays. That was the case last week in Stryker as Panther seniors Sage Woolace and Lexi Wickerham combined to score 39 of Stryker 45 points in a non-conference win over Archbold.
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton @ North Central Girls Varsity Basketball
PIONEER –The Edgerton girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season in impressive fashion, with a 58-25 win over North Central. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away by forcing 31 North Central turnovers, which led to a plethora of layups. Edgerton used that pressure to outscore the...
thevillagereporter.com
Marc Matheny (1959-2023)
Marc had owned and operated the former A.K.A. Food and Designs in Wauseon. Marc was born in Wauseon, Ohio on October 3, 1959, the son of Jerry and Sandy (Spiess) Matheny. He was a 1978 graduate of Wauseon High School. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, his Master’s Degree from Bowling Green State University and worked on his doctorate through Northwestern University.
thevillagereporter.com
Blake Shilling (1918-2023)
Blake Justeen Shilling, 104, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio. Born in Waldron, Michigan, on August 12, 1918, to Sara (Black) Boyd and Fred Boyd, she married Charles C. Shilling on August 6, 1938. He proceeded her is death on October 16, 1982.
thevillagereporter.com
Marilynn Netcher (1955-2023)
Marilynn P. Netcher, age 67, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023 in Wauseon. Before retirement, Marilynn worked as a customer service representative with Walmart. Marilynn was born on November 28, 1955, in Wauseon, to the late Laurence and Leona (Nichols) Netcher. Marilynn worked at the laundry mat in Wauseon,...
thevillagereporter.com
Helen Coy (1939-2023)
Helen M. Coy, age 83, of Bryan and formerly of Stryker, Ohio, died at 5:25 A.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Fountain Park Nursing Center. Helen worked as a mail runner for the Bryan Medical Group. She was a member of the Stryker United Methodist Church, where she was...
thevillagereporter.com
Jacqueline De La Cruz (1972-2023)
Jacqueline Lillian De La Cruz, age 50, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jacqueline was born on January 13, 1972 in Williams County Hospital to the late Benjamin and Ruth De La Cruz, Sr. Jacqueline worked as a case worker at...
thevillagereporter.com
Edwin Horne (1960-2023)
Edwin Roy Horne, age 62, of rural Stryker, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023. He had been a truck driver most of his life and most recently worked for West Side Transport. Ed was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on August 22, 1960, the son of Harry and...
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: School Board Hears District Report Card
NEW UNIFORMS … Wauseon Music Boosters have donated $38,135 for new band uniforms. Boosters member Luke Ankney was present at the January 9, 2023 school board meeting to share the news and picture of the uniform with board members. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Wauseon School Board held the...
thevillagereporter.com
Julia Michael (1943-2023)
Julia Ann Michael, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 A.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and entered the United States Army, retiring...
thevillagereporter.com
Marvin Smith (1953-2023)
Marvin L. Smith, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:08 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, with his family at his side, after an extended illness. Mr. Smith was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and was a...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Announces Americanism Test Winners
TEST WINNERS … Every year the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsor an Americanism Test given to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Students with the top two scores from each grade are given a certificate and a chance to compete at the county and state level. The two seniors also receive $100. This year’s winners from Hilltop are: (Front) from left are Seniors: Jayma Bailey and James Bell. (Back) from left are Juniors: Kris Hansen and Maggie Wheeler; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary: Sharon Marvin and Vickie Nofziger; Sophomores: Brooke Moreland and Cameron Schlosser. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
Loretta Burkhart (1954-2023)
Loretta Ann Burkhart, 68, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on December 16, 1954 in Wauseon, OH to Elgin A. and Donna A. (Eaton) Gearig. Loretta graduated from Hilltop High School in 1973. On February 10,...
thevillagereporter.com
Roger Nash (1952-2023)
Roger Nash of Delta, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on January 5, 2023, in Wauseon, Ohio. He is survived by daughters Heather Nash (Ben Lorenz), and Jennifer Nash; siblings Tami Spencer (Troy), Ronnie Bartley (Christina Johnson), Mike Bartley (Chris), and Bobby Bartley (Stacy). Roger was proceeded in...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves District Calendar For 2023-2024 School Year
ARCHBOLD AREA SCHOOL BOARD 2023 … Pictured Left to Right: Gina Benecke, Skeat Hug, Karen Beck, Tyson Stuckey, Jeremy Hurst. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held its first meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2023, in the High School Media Center starting with the annual organizational meeting and its regular meeting immediately following.
thevillagereporter.com
Four County Hosts Career Night Open House
Four County Career Center hosted a Career Night Open House with the Career Center’s career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public and especially to sophomores and their parents. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and...
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN SCHOOL BOARD: Board Appoints Caleb Turnbull As Fifth Member
NEW MEMBER … Caleb Turnbull is the newly elected Bryan Board of Education member. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City School Board meeting began on January 9, with an organizational meeting. The meeting was held at the Field House Conference Room, instead of at the usual Bryan Elementary Commons.
thevillagereporter.com
Virginia Jaquith (1926-2023)
Virginia A. Jaquith, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:25 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, where she was a resident. Mrs. Jaquith was a 1944 graduate of Defiance High School and received her teaching degree from Bowling Green State University. She...
thevillagereporter.com
Letha Payne (1949-2023)
Letha E. Payne, 73 of Montpelier passed away on January 6, 2023 at Promedica Hospital in Defiance. She was born on March 30, 1949 in Ashtabula, Ohio to George and Carol (McElrath) Barry. Letha retired from the United States Postal Service after 36 years, with most of her years served...
thevillagereporter.com
BREAKING NEWS: Delta School Board Member Tim Bower Submits Resignation
Delta School Board Member Tim Bower submitted his resignation to the board during the meeting held on Wednesday, January 11th. Inside the board office and to a room filled with residents and staff members, an emotional Mr. Bower read aloud the following from his resignation letter. “As this year of...
Comments / 0