Casting Call: 420 partiers & a bloody basketball player needed this week

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

* NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE

There will be COVID set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly. Covid testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade

“420” (Film)

(PARTY PEOPLE!)

420 PARTIERS

* Males & Females Any Ethnicity to portray people smoking weed at a party!

18 - 30yrs

* Must be ok w/smoking an Herbal-type joint provided by production to be hired

* Films: Monday January 30th

420 COUPLES & SINGLES

* Couples Any Ethnicity to portray people smoking weed at a party!

18 - 30yrs

* Must be ok w/smoking an Herbal-type joint provided by production to be hired.

- If applying with a partner , please put their name in the extra question at the bottom.

- If you're applying without a partner , must be willing to be partnered with someone else.

* Films: Monday January 30th

*** IMPORTANT NOTE

- YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE VACCINATED TO WORK THIS PRODUCTION

- Click the link to fill out the form with your current info & availability

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/420-130-partiers-couples?

* NOTE from HYLTON CASTING

There will be COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which is paid for by production.

Hylton Casting

“AVERAGE JOE” (S1)

(PHOTO DOUBLE - BLOODY BASKETBALL PLAYER)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male (Mitch) // Ht: 6'1-6'3 // 18 - 40yrs

* Must be Bald/Willing to have your head shaved

* Make-Up SPFX: Bruising & Blood on face

* Test: Thursday Jan. 12th

* Shoots: Friday Jan. 13th

* Please visit the link below to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/ajphotodoubles012023/

Hylton Casting

“AVERAGE JOE” (S1)

(MORE ROLES - PHOTO DOUBLES)

*** TIMUR

* Caucasian Male // Ht: 5'10 - 6'0 // Ages 20s - 50s

* Test: Friday Jan. 20th

* Shoots: Saturday Jan. 21st

* ** TOUCH

* Caucasian Male // Ht: 6'1 - 6'3 // Ages 20s - 50s

* Test: Thursday Jan. 19th

* Shoots: Friday Jan. 20th

*** NICOLAI

* Caucasian Male // Ht: 5'8 - 5'10 // Ages 20s - 60s

* Test: Thursday Jan. 19th

* Shoots: Friday Jan. 20th

* Please visit the link below to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/ajphotodoubles012023/

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“DISNEY PROJECT”

(MULTIPLE ROLES)

* Seeking: Men & Women All Ethnicities for "Multiple Roles"

Ages 20's - 40's

* Submit: 2 Recent Photos, All Clothing Sizes & Contact info

* Fitting: TBA

* Shoot Date: TBA (Covington area)

* Put “DISNEY/COVINGTON PROJECT” in the subject line

* Email All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE from CL CASTING

There will be Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid testing, which are paid for by production.

CL Casting

“UNTITLED PROJECT”

(PEDESTRIANS)

* Seeking: Males & Females all Ethnicities to portray "Pedestrians"

18 - 70+yrs

* Males must be clean shaven & EVERYONE must be willing to have 1960's hairstyle

* Fitting: Mon. Jan. 9th // Tues. Jan.10th or Wed. Jan.11th

(Fitting Bump = $75.00)

* Films: Thurs. Jan. 12th and/or Fri. Jan. 13th (Should have open availability)

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Experience / Wardrobe Sizes / Couple Pics & Contact info

** (If you're available for both days, use both subjects in one email!)

* Put “TRIPPY THURSDAY (and/or) FREAKY FRIDAY” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT

There will be Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There's also Covid Testing which is paid for by production.

Casting All Talent

"CASTING MULTIPLE PROJECTS"

(Gotham Knights & More)

* Posted new work dates, Apply ASAP

* To see Roles & Submit Availability

* Go to: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* If you're NEW to CAT, join our database: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be Covid set procedures that Background talent must follow.

All talent will have a Covid test administered on set.

Destination Casting

“NEW TV FILM”

(CONGREGATION)

* Males & Females Any Ethnicity to portray "Church Members" 18yrs & Older

- PLEASE submit your pictures wearing your Sunday Best!

* Email The Following: Name // Ht // Wt // DOB // All Sizes // Contact Info

* Also Include: 2 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg - no pdf or word document

* Films: NOW - January 17th

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: SonExtrasCasting@gmail.com

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Questions? / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* On Location Casting

* Casting All Talent

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg