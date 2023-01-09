Read full article on original website
Bengals' Joe Mixon reportedly fined for coin flip celebration, Chad Johnson offers to pay: 'Have my checkbook'
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated a trip to the end zone with a coin flip celebration last week and while he seemed to be having fun with the display, the NFL was not a fan, reportedly fining him with Mixon saying he'll appeal the fine. Mixon took a quarter from his glove and flipped it during their Week 18 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Mariners' Mike Ford: Inks minor-league contract
Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday. It's unclear whether he's received an invitation to major-league spring training, although it seems likely. Ford saw brief action in the majors with four different teams in 2022 -- with the Mariners being one of them -- and had a .615 OPS with three homers over 149 plate appearances.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFC team has ‘legit’ chance of landing Sean Payton?
Sean Payton will likely have his pick of several jobs after he is permitted to interview with teams next week, and there have been reports that the Denver Broncos are the early favorites to land the head coach. According to one NFL insider, that is far from a done deal. Ian Rapoport said during an... The post NFC team has ‘legit’ chance of landing Sean Payton? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton reveals how he would fix Russell Wilson if he were coach of the Denver Broncos
After taking a year off from coaching, Sean Payton is looking to get back to the NFL sideline this year, and based on the past few days, it's pretty clear that he's the most sought after candidate on the coaching market right now. The Broncos, Cardinals and Texans are all...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big play wiped out by penalty
Williams played 14 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers. Though he went without any official receptions in the Lions' regular-season finale, Williams provided a glimpse of his vast potential on what would have been a 66-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that was ultimately wiped out by a holding penalty. On the play in question, Williams found an opening in the defense behind Packers safety Darnell Savage, then jetted past Green Bay safety Adrian Amos on his way to what would have been his second career touchdown and third 40-plus-yard play. After the rookie first-round pick was cleared to make his season debut Week 13 upon completing his recovery from an ACL tear suffered this past January, Williams played less than a quarter of the snaps on offense in each of his six appearances while hauling in just one of his nine targets. Despite Williams' light use coming off the knee injury, general manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday that he maintains high expectations for the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Year 2, per John Maakaron of SI.com. However, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond all under contract for 2023 and with DJ Chark expected to work toward a new deal with Detroit, Williams will likely have to work his way up the depth chart in OTAs and training camp in order to claim a top-three role at receiver entering his second season.
Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from dialed-in model
The New York Giants came up three points short against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, but they have a chance to put that loss behind them for good in a rematch on Sunday during the 2023 NFL playoffs. New York chose to rest its starters in Week 18, but it still played a competitive game in a 22-16 loss at Philadelphia. Minnesota won three of its final four games during the regular season, including a 29-13 win against Chicago last week.
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't be active and start this weekend, but Lawrence's official questionable designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears faced with big decision at No. 1 overall; three QBs taken in top five
Roughly half of the 2023 NFL Draft order is in place so prepare to see the same projections for the next four months. There is going to be significant conversation about how the top five is going to shake out given the Chicago Bears' position at No. 1 overall and the unlikelihood that they take a quarterback. Will someone jump Houston to take the first quarterback or will the Texans have their choice at No. 2 overall?
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sticks with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed McFarland to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. McFarland spent the first two seasons of his career on Pittsburgh's active roster, but he moved down to the practice squad after getting waived in late August. The 2020 fourth-round pick was elevated when rookie Jaylen Warren was inactive with a hamstring injury Week 12, recording six carries for 30 yards as well as two receptions for 11 yards during this lone appearance in 2022. McFarland's experience with the team should keep him in contention for a backup running back role heading into the 2023 campaign.
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
Chargers vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by proven model on 15-6 roll
The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to stay hot when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in a 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Saturday. The Jaguars (9-8) ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, the franchise's longest since 2005 and tied for the third longest in team history. Jacksonville will go for six straight against another hot team, the Chargers. Los Angeles (10-7) was on a four-game winning streak before losing what ended up to be a meaningless game against Denver in the regular season finale.
Jets' Denzel Mims: No TDs through three seasons
Mims wasn't targeted in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 11 catches for 186 yards on 25 targets. Since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Mims has yet to score a touchdown in 30 career games. He received opportunities earlier in the season when the Jets dealt with injuries to other wideouts but struggled to do much with his chances while battling drops. It's hard to describe Mims as anything but a bust at this point, and given that he doesn't contribute on special teams, the 25-year-old wide receiver will be a candidate to get cut in training camp this summer barring a noticeable improvement during the Jets' offseason program.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Another limited showing
McCaffrey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. McCaffrey has been dealing with a sore knee since a Week 12 win against the Saints, but a mild ankle sprain also affected his practice reps last week. While he's ditched the latter health concern this week, the knee issue has forced two straight capped sessions to begin prep for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks. McCaffrey has ditched a designation ahead of each of the previous six contests, something that he'll aim to do upon the release of Thursday's injury report. During the aforementioned six-game stretch, he's been firing on all cylinders, racking up 767 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 128 touches.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Not practicing
Edwards (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Edwards suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Bengals and now is in danger of missing a wild-card round matchup with the same team seven days later. The Ravens may also be missing quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) and perhaps even backup Tyler Huntley (shoulder), potentially setting up J.K. Dobbins to be the focal point of an undermanned offense.
Three reasons the Chargers will beat the Jaguars in wild card: Justin Herbert ready to make postseason mark
Every once in a while, a team comes along that is remembered despite not winning a championship. The late '70s/early '80s Chargers were one of those teams after captivating fans with their lighting-fast offense. The only thing that was perhaps faster than the Chargers offense those days was the Lakers'...
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Fails to build on two-TD game
Irwin played 12 of the Bengals' 64 snaps on offense and finished with one catch for 12 yards on two targets in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens. In his last outing Week 16 against the Patriots, Irwin registered three catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns, but his production predictably took a step back in the regular-season finale while Cincinnati had all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd available and at full health. Heading into this weekend's rematch with the Ravens in the wild-card round of the postseason, Irwin will likely maintain a limited role as the Bengals' No. 4 wideout.
