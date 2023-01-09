Car Radio, Podcast 98, Pts 1/2: Benjamin/Ram Revolution EV, Cole Smith/Andretti Cadillac F1 team, Anderson/Block RIP, Dumas/Porsche 911 Dakar, Eckert/Ford Maverick, Ikeda/Acura NSX

Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6 Win 2 Out Of 3 NACTOY Awards in 2023
The 2023 North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year (NACTOY) awards have run their course and the winners have been revealed. Two EVs – the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Kia EV – were named Best Truck and Best SUV, respectively, while the internal combustion-engined (ICE) Acura Integra won the award for Best Car.
Cadillac V-LMDh Le Mans Hypercar Liveries Revealed
Cadillac has revealed the liveries of its entrants in the World Endurance Championship for 2023, and as you'd expect, they beautifully incorporate the primary colors of the V-Series logo. Car No. 01 features gold, car No. 02 is blue, and car No. 31 is red. We really liked the all-black scheme seen at the reveal of the Project GTP racer more than six months ago, but we have to admit that these bold colors look just as attractive, if not more so.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
2024 Ford Mustang GT’s Power Is A Subject Of Great Debate
Just how much will be on tap for the fourth-gen Coyote V8?. There’s building excitement among the Ford faithful about the 2024 Mustang and the promising performance it should provide. We should be more specific: enthusiasts are excited about the Mustang GT, not the wussy EcoBoost which undoubtedly will frequent weird meets where Honda Accords are considered muscle cars. With the excitement has come some debate about just how much power the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 will have on tap in the Mustang GT.
WANE-TV
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: BMW, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen
BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive35, i4 eDrive40, i4 M50, and 2023 i7 xDrive60 vehicles. The high voltage battery electronic control unit (ECU) software may cause an interruption of electrical power. Remedy. Dealers will update the high voltage...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Mustang represents the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, quietly concluding an eight-year production run with only a handful of changes, including the deletion of the Mustang Shelby GT500 variant from the lineup. 2023 Ford Mustang Model Line. The 2023 Ford Mustang drops...
Actor Frankie Muniz joins ARCA series as full-time driver
Actor Frankie Muniz, who starred in "Malcolm in the Middle,'' is driving 20 races in the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series.
Autoweek.com
The 2022 Ford Bronco Is a Daily Driving Off-Roader
The Ford Bronco first hit the pavement in 1965 and over the years changed its shape and role in the brand’s lineup. The Bronco became a pop culture icon in the process, though Ford eventually discontinued it in 1996 when the company focused its efforts on the Expedition. Ford...
Ford CEO Jim Farley Will Make IMSA Race Debut In Mustang GT4
Ford CEO Jim Farley has more than just a passing interest in racing, and he's proving that fact once again by entering next weekend's inaugural IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona International Speedway. The event forms part of the Roar Before the Rolex 24, and although the focus at...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum FX4: Real World Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list features more than one finished in the luxurious Platinum trim, including both an F-250 Tremor and an F-350 Tremor. to Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum FX4.
