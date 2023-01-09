ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
GRIFFIN, GA
Jodian Marie

Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams

Disclaimer: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

911 audio released of Atlanta airport trespasser chase

The Atlanta City Council wants answers about how a man got over an airport fence and into an airliner last Friday. FOX 5 broke the story about the serious breach at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Sources say the suspect went well beyond the fence line, going past the highest level of security.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta

BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
BALTIMORE, MD
atlantanewsfirst.com

Roofs ripped from homes during powerful storms in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in Troup County are left to clean up the mess left behind by Thursday’s powerful storms. Several homes had their roofs nearly ripped off as well as other property damage in the Lexington Park subdivision in LaGrange. Residents tell Atlanta News First that they are just glad to be alive.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person dies after GSP chase on I-20 ends in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A driver is dead after troopers engaged in a pursuit in southeast Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol said. A trooper conducted a speed check on a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Interstate 20 on Tuesday and learned it was traveling 90 miles per hour, according to GSP. The trooper activated their emergency lights and the driver of the Chevrolet didn't stop, GSP said.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

GDOT works on flooding prevention ahead of storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Georgia’s Department of Transportation is working on preventative measures to keep roads from flooding ahead of Thursday’s afternoon storms. GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale says today crews are going out to problem areas and trying to make sure drains aren’t blocked so that flooding...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy