Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Tornado damage, power outages reported across North Georgia and metro Atlanta
Severe storms, including tornadoes, were reported in Georgia Thursday afternoon, causing damage to towns, including metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
Overnight curfew lifted in Griffin after severe weather, tornado damages stores and roads
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Griffin sustained significant damage due to Thursday afternoon’s storms and possible tornados. The city issued a curfew for residents that expired Friday morning. The statement reads as follows:. “Local State of Emergency- A curfew is imposed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00...
Possible flurries, snow on the way for some north Georgia counties after severe storms
ATLANTA — A winter weather advisory was issued Friday morning following a day full of severe storms throughout the state. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the advisory has been issued in the mountains from 7 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY BLOG: Tornado Watch canceled for Metro Atlanta, several counties report significant damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system moves into North Georgia Thursday afternoon bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes. WATCH LIVE: The First Alert Weather Team has your wall-to-wall coverage as severe weather makes its way across Georgia. Damage reports continue...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Tree goes into home in Lilburn
Severe storms caused significant damage in parts of North Georgia. In Lilburn in Gwinnett County, a tree went through a mobile home. Thankfully no one was injured.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Spalding County opens volunteer, donated goods center after devastating storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storms on Thursday caused severe damage to multiple locations across Georgia. Griffin was one of the hardest hit areas. The Hobby Lobby located in Spalding Village was reportedly hit by a tornado. From pictures and videos taken at the location, the ceiling of...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspected tornado damages business, homes in southern Cobb County
Areas of Austell and Lithonia Springs were hard-hit after a severe storm. While there was no tornado warning at the time, residents believe the damage may have been caused by just that. A National Weather Service survey team will try to determine the cause.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams
Disclaimer: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
fox5atlanta.com
Severe weather | Storm damage in Lithia Springs
Severe storms ripped through parts of Georgia causing significant damage. In Lithia Springs, the side of a building was completely torn off. The warehouse wall could bee seen all over the ground in pieces.
fox5atlanta.com
911 audio released of Atlanta airport trespasser chase
The Atlanta City Council wants answers about how a man got over an airport fence and into an airliner last Friday. FOX 5 broke the story about the serious breach at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Sources say the suspect went well beyond the fence line, going past the highest level of security.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Roofs ripped from homes during powerful storms in Troup County
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in Troup County are left to clean up the mess left behind by Thursday’s powerful storms. Several homes had their roofs nearly ripped off as well as other property damage in the Lexington Park subdivision in LaGrange. Residents tell Atlanta News First that they are just glad to be alive.
Person dies after GSP chase on I-20 ends in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A driver is dead after troopers engaged in a pursuit in southeast Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol said. A trooper conducted a speed check on a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Interstate 20 on Tuesday and learned it was traveling 90 miles per hour, according to GSP. The trooper activated their emergency lights and the driver of the Chevrolet didn't stop, GSP said.
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
atlantanewsfirst.com
GDOT works on flooding prevention ahead of storms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Georgia’s Department of Transportation is working on preventative measures to keep roads from flooding ahead of Thursday’s afternoon storms. GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale says today crews are going out to problem areas and trying to make sure drains aren’t blocked so that flooding...
Comments / 0