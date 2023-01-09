Read full article on original website
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon reportedly fined for coin flip celebration, Chad Johnson offers to pay: 'Have my checkbook'
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated a trip to the end zone with a coin flip celebration last week and while he seemed to be having fun with the display, the NFL was not a fan, reportedly fining him with Mixon saying he'll appeal the fine. Mixon took a quarter from his glove and flipped it during their Week 18 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons why Ravens will upset Bengals, including J.K. Dobbins running wild
If we've learned anything about the NFL this season, it's to expect the unexpected. That's why, despite the odds being stacked against them, no one should be surprised if the Ravens dethrone the Bengals in Sunday night's wild card playoff game. Despite Lamar Jackson's injury, the Ravens made the playoffs...
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend, plus playoff picks and ranking postseason QBs
Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're officially three days away from the first playoff action of the NFL season. John Breech is taking the day to prepare himself (and stock up on tiger-themed decorations) for the Bengals' Sunday night showdown. So you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
CBS Sports
Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason won't return in 2023, announces coaching sabbatical
Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason will not return to the program in 2023 after a one-year stint with the Cowboys, he announced Thursday. The former Vanderbilt head coach said in a message posted to social media that he has decided to take a sabbatical from college coaching after 30 consecutive seasons in the sport.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton reveals how he would fix Russell Wilson if he were coach of the Denver Broncos
After taking a year off from coaching, Sean Payton is looking to get back to the NFL sideline this year, and based on the past few days, it's pretty clear that he's the most sought after candidate on the coaching market right now. The Broncos, Cardinals and Texans are all...
Opinion: Has the Damar Hamlin incident changed people's views on football?
We asked: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's scary collapse on the field raises new questions about football safety. Does the injury change your view of football, and if so, how?
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future
All the rumors surrounding Sean McVay appear to have been much ado about nothing. McVay informed members of the Rams that he will remain with the team, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday. Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will be staying on as the head coach, per sources. — Dianna... The post Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from dialed-in model
The New York Giants came up three points short against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, but they have a chance to put that loss behind them for good in a rematch on Sunday during the 2023 NFL playoffs. New York chose to rest its starters in Week 18, but it still played a competitive game in a 22-16 loss at Philadelphia. Minnesota won three of its final four games during the regular season, including a 29-13 win against Chicago last week.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't be active and start this weekend, but Lawrence's official questionable designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big play wiped out by penalty
Williams played 14 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers. Though he went without any official receptions in the Lions' regular-season finale, Williams provided a glimpse of his vast potential on what would have been a 66-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that was ultimately wiped out by a holding penalty. On the play in question, Williams found an opening in the defense behind Packers safety Darnell Savage, then jetted past Green Bay safety Adrian Amos on his way to what would have been his second career touchdown and third 40-plus-yard play. After the rookie first-round pick was cleared to make his season debut Week 13 upon completing his recovery from an ACL tear suffered this past January, Williams played less than a quarter of the snaps on offense in each of his six appearances while hauling in just one of his nine targets. Despite Williams' light use coming off the knee injury, general manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday that he maintains high expectations for the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Year 2, per John Maakaron of SI.com. However, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond all under contract for 2023 and with DJ Chark expected to work toward a new deal with Detroit, Williams will likely have to work his way up the depth chart in OTAs and training camp in order to claim a top-three role at receiver entering his second season.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by top model on 15-6 roll
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 wraps up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay has made the postseason for the third straight year, reaching at least the Divisional Round in consecutive years. Meanwhile, Dallas hasn't advanced to the divisional since 2018. Ahead of the NFL playoffs 2023, both teams lost straight-up and against the spread last week.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears faced with big decision at No. 1 overall; three QBs taken in top five
Roughly half of the 2023 NFL Draft order is in place so prepare to see the same projections for the next four months. There is going to be significant conversation about how the top five is going to shake out given the Chicago Bears' position at No. 1 overall and the unlikelihood that they take a quarterback. Will someone jump Houston to take the first quarterback or will the Texans have their choice at No. 2 overall?
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
Comments / 0