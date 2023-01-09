2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.

According to Gallatin Police, the 63-year-old victim was reportedly beaten unconscious, found in a yard, and then rushed to the hospital.

Police told News 2’s Andy Cordan, the victim was hurt so badly, he needed emergency surgery on his eye.

It happened on December 29th in the Walnut Crest neighborhood. Police said Demarcion Lyles, 21, allegedly held a gun on the victim while Brandon Williams, 39, assaulted him.

News 2 has discovered Williams was released on parole August 1, 2022, after serving part of a 20 year prison sentence on cocaine charges.

Prior to that, in 2001, Department of Corrections officials confirmed he served a 13 year prison term on an attempted 1st degree murder charge. That charge was later reduced to aggravated assault.

News 2 has obtained video from a traffic stop involving Williams on Sept 3rd, approximately a month after he got out of prison on the drug charges.

The video shows him behind the wheel of a truck, suspected of DUI. The truck spins through a yard and right back at the officer whose lights are activated.

Moments later, the truck hits a fence, and Williams gets out and surrenders to police.

The arrest violated his parole status with the DOC. During his his arrest, Williams was apologetic to the officers. “I apologize man.”

Officers pulled a wad of money out of his pocket. Williams said he won it playing poker. He also told officers he just got out of the pen.

Now Williams and Lyles have warrants out for their arrest on this latest incident.

Captain Lamar Ballard with Gallatin Police said, “I would tell them face to face we do have warrants; it would be better for you to turn yourselves in because we will find you.”

If you have any information on their whereabouts you’re urged to call police. If you see them, call 911.

