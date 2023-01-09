ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWTYI_0k8sOMdU00

PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect.

The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will now get 3 cents per unit, as compared to 1 cent in the prior law.

Amie Davidson, Chief of the DNR Land Quality Bureau said they would work with people sending out letters to explain the new law to those who may not be aware. She said that if there is some type of infraction the DNR has the authority to issue a citation.

“That’s one of the perks of the new rules is the DNR actually has some authoritative power to impose fines and penalties not only are redemption centers for distributors in grocery stores,” said Sheri Amos, owner of the Pella Redemption Center. “They don’t follow the law and that was one of the problems before January 1, as you know, they could tell us, advise or guide us, but did not enforce anything, they really didn’t have any power to do that.”

Under the new law, it is possible for grocery stores and other beverage sellers to continue the container redemption, or not.

“Hy-Vee remains status quo as of right now across Iowa and have no major changes to announce in our communities,” said Nola Aigner Davis, of Hy-Vee, in an email.

Amos said she noted that Hy-Vee in her area southeast of Des Moines were all continuing as they had before to take cans and bottles.

But Fareway no longer accepts cans and bottles for redemption.

“Each location has a posting showing nearby redemption centers, where customers may redeem bottles and cans,” said Emily Toribio, of Fareway in an email statement.  “In many communities, we have also partnered to provide outside bins to donate to local non-profits/causes.”

Fareway has concerns about handling cans and bottles inside its stores.

“Accepting used containers inside our stores presents health, safety, and other concerns for both our employees and customers,” said Toribio. “We do not want either handling used containers in an establishment that handles and sells fresh food.”

“I know that grocery stores can opt-out, which makes it a little farther for you to travel but the longer those of us who are established can stay, more redemption centers will open up, so don’t give up on the law if you can’t find a redemption center close by yet.”

For longtime redemption centers the price increase was welcome news.

“We are now getting three cents instead of one so it’s been the same for 40 years and I’ve been doing it for 22 so I’ve been trying to run my business on one penny, that basically is about 300% increase,” said Amos. “We are hopefully going to catch up a little bit, I’m not going to say it’s done amazing things, because we’re still trying to catch up, in 40 years of no you know of no increase.”

She said the new wrinkle with the new law, is that distributors, who are paying the centers 3 cents, actually need the materials to produce new containers.

If you would like to learn more about the specifics of the new Iowa Bottle Law, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 16

Guest
3d ago

I can see giving the grocery stores a pass on collecting when there is a redemption center nearby.The problem I have is that HYVEE liquor will not take the glass bottles or any bottles back and the redemption center won't take them and when they do they won't refund your 5 cent deposit.The excuse I got from them was that they couldn't sell them.I don't believe we should pay a 5 cent deposit if there is no place to return them to

Reply
10
Uneducated Republicans
3d ago

It is utterly the STUPIDEST THING KIM REYNOLDS HAS DONE NEXT TO MISAPPROPRIATING FEDERAL FUNDS DURING COVID. Kimmy IT DOES NOT WORK SO WHY ARE YOU SO INSISTENT WITH TAXING US WHEN YOU AND ALL IOWANS KNOW IT DOES NOT WORK. I guess your pea brain just can’t handle FACTS JUST LIKE TRUMP!

Reply(1)
8
@503i7
3d ago

If I can’t return it where I bought it then it’s a tax not a deposit

Reply
13
Related
Y-105FM

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)

When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
IOWA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Slang Terms Only True Iowans Will Know And Understand

Every state, every city, and every town has something unique about it, including the slang or lingo that they use. I grew up in Minneapolis so I'm used to slang terms like "oh, fer cute!" which would mean adorable. You might be familiar with the term "you betcha" which means agreement. Have you ever heard someone say "ope, just gonna sneak right past ya." You'll hear that used in just about every busy grocery store where I grew up.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Whose priorities for Iowa?

Nick Covington is an Iowa parent who taught high school social studies for ten years. He is also the co-founder of the Human Restoration Project, an Iowa educational non-profit promoting systems-based thinking and grassroots organizing in education. This essay first appeared on Medium. On January 9, Priorities for Iowa, a...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
CINCINNATI, IA
iowapublicradio.org

USDA grant will help close agricultural drainage wells in north-central Iowa

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a more-than half a million dollar grant for a wetland restoration project in north-central Iowa, putting the state closer to closing all openings to aquifers on farmland that can release pollutants down into groundwater. Iowa Agricultural Mitigation will use the $684,000 USDA grant...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

In Condition of the State speech, Gov. Reynolds boldly pushes for changes unpopular with most Iowans

During her Condition of the State Speech on Tuesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds called on the newly expanded Republican majorities in both houses of the Iowa Legislature to ignore critics, including the media and “so-called experts,” and push to eliminate state regulations and agencies she considers unnecessary, increase protection for doctors sued for malpractice and reduce expenses for their insurance companies, and divert tax money from public schools to private schools.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa DNR Reports More Elk Showing Up On Iowa Trail Cams

(Undated) -- Iowans are spotting more elk these days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says sightings have become more common in western Iowa especially. Wildlife biologist Tyler Harms says there have been some central Iowa elk sightings too, in Boone, Dallas, Guthrie, and Story counties. He says it's likely there are not many elk, just a handful of solitary young males who cover a lot of territory and are seen on numerous trail cameras in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Order to Cancel Live Bird Exhibitions at Fairs Lifted

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Thursday announced that their order issued in November canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to highly pathogenic avian influenza has been lifted. The order also prohibited live birds from being sold or transferred at...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR Tracking Elk Sightings

(Undated) Iowans have been reporting more elk sightings lately, especially in the west. Tyler Harms with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources gives more detail. He says most are young males looking for new territory. The D-N-R says the number of elk is likely very low, but they cover a lot of ground and show up on trail cameras.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Fact Check | Checking claims in Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ sixth Condition of the State Address

PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During Gov. Kim Reynolds’s annual Condition of the State Address, she advocated for school choice, parental involvement, increased funding for the health care apprenticeship program, and increased penalties for fentanyl manufacture and distribution.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy