Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday.

Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was found dead on a sidewalk suffering stab wounds at the intersection of University Avenue and Escondido Street, police said.

Martell allegedly went on a nearly week-long stabbing spree beginning Sept. 14, months after Pridgen’s death.

Detectives believe he was targeting people who were experiencing homelessness at the time.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, a woman experiencing homelessness was sleeping outside of a business in the 1400 block of University Ave. when Martell allegedly walked up to her and stabbed her, police said.

Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, another woman experiencing homelessness was found stabbed to death on a sidewalk in the same area near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. Police said two days later that Martell was the suspect in that attack.

The following evening on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at around 5:50 p.m., Martell allegedly stabbed two other people experiencing homelessness in the 200 block of E. Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. Martell stabbed both an elderly man in a wheelchair and the woman who was pushing him multiple times, police said.

By the time police connected Martell to the February homicide, he was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, but will face an additional murder charge, they said.

Martell was arrested in connection with the four other stabbings on Sept. 21. He will now face three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of battery.

