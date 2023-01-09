ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
News 12

Sayreville police release video of school assault incident

Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
News 12

Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say homeless man was attacked on Fairfield Avenue. They say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. There are reports of an argument that happened Wednesday night before EMS arrived. Police say a suspect...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Police arrest, charge Queens man linked to multiple rapes

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to three separate rapes with two of those victims being 15-year-olds, according to the NYPD. Andres Portilla was arrested on Jan. 6, and is facing a slew of charges including rape, kidnapping, assault, sexual abuse and act in manner injurious to a child. According to the criminal complaint, Portilla is accused of physically terrorizing his victims.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy