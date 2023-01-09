What to do if you encounter a flooded road, according to the NWS

(KTXL) — The Sacramento area has received heavy rain and winds as part of the latest ongoing series of storms that the state has endured since late December.

The latest storm caused the National Weather Service to issue river flood warnings for parts of El Dorado and Sacramento counties.

During the New Year’s Eve storm, an atmospheric river flooded parts of Sacramento County including Highway 99. The stretch of the highway between Elk Grove and Galt was closed in both directions shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

In the latest storm, there were multiple roads that were closed due to flooding including Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue and State Route 51 near Fulton and Watt Avenue, according to Caltrans.

When drivers come upon a flooded road, the National Weather Services urges them to never drive through, as part of its “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” campaign.

“Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road,” the NWS said on its website. “The road may have collapsed under that water.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the water depth of a flood is not always obvious, but the water levels can be dangerous, depending on the amount.

According to the NWS, 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, while 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars and 2 feet of rushing water can carry water SUVs and trucks.

Since the storms started on Dec. 27, 2022, at least eight people in Northern California have been found dead, five of which were found in Sacramento County including two unhoused people.

If you ever encountered a flooded road, here are safety tips from Ready.gov:

•Evacuate immediately, if told to evacuate. Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.

•Listen to Emergency Alert System, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio, or local alerts for current emergency information and instructions regarding flooding.

•Do not walk, swim or drive through floodwater. “Turn Around. Don’t Drown.”

•Stay off bridges over fast-moving water. Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning.

•Stay inside your car if you’re trapped in rapidly moving water.

•Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car.

After a storm passes, the NWS said flood waters can take a while to recede and precautions need to be taken if you need to drive.

If you need to drive following a storm, the NWS says to have an alternate travel route plan, not drive around barricades and check road conditions before you leave.

