TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Lane closures have been planned for the evening of Jan 17, to install wiring for lights on the Perrine Bridge. The Idaho Transportation Department says the closure has been scheduled for the evening starting after 9 p.m. to reduce the impact on traffic and should only take one night. However, if bad weather moves in the work will have to be rescheduled to a later date. One lane in each direction will be closed to traffic while work is being done. Crews will be installing new wiring for lighting on the bridge. At the end of the year ITD replaced the deck lighting with updated hardware on the bridge. Drivers are asked to watch for workers and slow down.
UPDATE: The Caldwell Police Department announced they were able to locate and capture homicide suspect Justino Morales Ramos. NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities investigating a homicide in Nampa say the suspect in the case could be headed to Mexico. According to the Nampa Police Department, 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos, aka: Gustavo aka: Faustino aka: Roberto, was identified Tuesday as a suspect in the January 9, murder. Police say Ramos is considered dangerous and could act erratically, advising people not approach him and call police. The suspect has ties to Mexico and could be headed in that direction. Police were called to an apartment after a person called 911 to check on the victim who they had not heard from in several days. The victim has not been identified yet in the case. Ramos has a distinctive tattoo of Jesus' face on his left forearm. Anyone with information is asked to call local authorities or Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2.
One of the best parts of living in Idaho is the great outdoors. Getting outside and enjoying the natural beauty of the Gem State is a luxury that no Idahoan should take for granted. Unfortunately, in the winter, the weather drops drastically, and many of us hunker down and don't get to enjoy the outdoors as much as we would like. Because of these long winters, it can often make staying active tough, but when the weather allows it, most of us enjoy being outside and being active in some form or fashion. When it comes to living in the best places to live an active style, how does Idaho compare to other places in the country?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will be closed off to motorized travel beginning Monday Jan. 16, to help protect wintering wildlife. The Bureau of Land Management announced the closures include: Dry Creek, Dry Gulch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs about 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road, and North Cottonwood Creek. The closures are intended to help protect natural resources, as well as wintering deer and sage grouse“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they need to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a prepared statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is crucial to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” The closure applies to all motorized vehicles, including electric bicycles. There are exceptions for emergency responders, private land owners, and those with specific permission. People can still access the area's by non-motorized means. The closures will remain until March 15.
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
A cancer diagnosis is one of the most feared realities humans live with. Cancer doesn't discriminate, and odds are most people have at least one link to someone currently going through treatment. Twin Falls County has the unfortunate distinction of having not only the highest rate of cancer of all regions in Idaho, but also the highest rate of late-stage cancers.
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A pond at Castle Rock State Park near Almo will have to be closed off to the public because of illegally dumped goldfish. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the fishing pond at the park will be closed starting January 20 until sometime in early May so biologist can use a substance called rotenone to exterminate the invasive goldfish along with all other fish in the pond. “It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region in a statement from Idaho Fish and Game, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.” Rotenone is a plant-based toxin used commonly for fish control in the country, according to Idaho Fish and Game. A similar situation happened in a Wood River Valley pond where goldfish and fathead minnows were removed with the substance in 2020. The agency is working with Castle Rock State Park to remove the goldfish and stocking of the pond will resume after the operation is over. Idaho Fish and Game says goldfish are hard to get rid of once they become established in waterways. It is illegal to move fish to areas where they do not belong and those responsible could be forced to cover the costs associated with removing the fish; plus introducing a non-native fish could lead to felony charges.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers of an electric vehicle can now charge their car while they get a charge of caffeine at a Twin Falls coffee shop. Starbucks and Volvo Cars have installed an electric vehicle charging station at the Bridgeview Blvd location at the Magic Valley Mall. According to a company news release, Starbucks and the car maker have installed 15 charging stations between Seattle and Denver, 1,350 miles, in what the company says is its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. Each charging station will be about 100 miles apart when the project is complete. Starbucks says the chargers are available to both customers and the public. The two chargers are powered by ChargePoint. The new charging stations join three others in Twin Falls; the Tesla Superchargers are located at the Twin Falls Visitors Center, while two other charging stations are located at two hotels, according to Google Maps.
The new year is in full swing now and many of us are enjoying the warmer-than-usual weather for this time of year. It has been a little wet this week, but overall the weather hasn't been too bad. With warmer temperatures than normal for January, it makes getting out of the house easier and makes enjoying the weekend more fun. Instead of staying inside this weekend, get on out and check out some of the events taking place. There is plenty of fun to be had in the Magic Valley, and here are some of the events you can attend this weekend.
Twin Falls is a city loaded with restaurant options, but few are as iconic and rich in history as the Turf Club and The Depot Grill. But times are changing, and the restaurants are in the process of being sold. Many things will remain the same as they have been for decades but we can also expect big changes from the new owners.
Twin Falls Rotary's Death by Chocolate is back following a two-year hiatus. Twin Falls Rotary Club's annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser was one of the many Twin Falls area events that was postponed due restrictions and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The widely popular fundraiser is returning to the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls, Thursday February 2, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.
