ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What does Biden’s visit to the US-Mexico border mean for immigration?

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGAvI_0k8sMQza00

President Joe Biden made his first trip to the United States border with Mexico, arriving on Sunday at a US Customs and Border Patrol site, but what does this mean for immigration?

Not everyone was in support of Biden’s trip, despite the constant call for him to travel to Texas and see the crisis first hand. Now, many of his political opponents have said his trip was too late.

This included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said on Sunday that Biden was “two years and about $20 billion too late.”

Veena Iyer, the executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, joined News Talk 830 WCCO’s Jordana Green and Adama Cart to talk about the president’s trip, his recent policy announcements, and what it could mean for the country.

Iyer shared that US law currently requires anyone who arrives in the country to apply for asylum if they fear persecution, regardless of the circumstances of their arrival.

She says that recent policies enacted by Biden are in direct “violation of US law.”

The Biden administration policy that Iyer is discussing is the expansion of Title 42, which will expel most asylum seekers at the US border, including those from countries other than Mexico who are fleeing persecution and looking for a way into the country.

“The people who are, frankly, the most desperate, who would seek persecution if they even tried to get a passport in their home country, are the ones who aren’t going to be able to seek asylum under President Biden’s proposed policy,” Iyer said.

She did praise some of Biden’s actions, including a policy that will have the US accept as many as 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, being that they can use the application system being set up from their home countries first. They must also have a US sponsor and be able to travel by plane if approved.

As for former President Trump’s COVID-time Title 42 policy that Biden is expanding, Iyer said that as the law is being used now, “it is not legal from our perspective.”

Currently, Title 42 is being fought in court after briefly being struck down before it was upheld and reinstated by the Supreme Court, while justices prepare to hear arguments on the law starting on March 1, according to Fox News .

“It’s supposed to be for a public health emergency, and certainly, there are issues with COVID still, but at the border, there is no reason for it,” Iyer said.

With many arguing that the pandemic is still at play and Title 42 should be as well, Iyer said that both sides have reasoning either in support or against it, hence why it has wound up at the Supreme Court. Either way, Iyer says she sees it being struck down when all is said and done.

Immigration continues to be a top issue for Americans, and Iyer shared that the “system is broken.”

“It’s an old system. It’s a system that the bones of it were built in the 1960s,” Iyer said, adding that there are a couple of “big things” needing to change.

One of the big things Iyer mentioned is a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already in the country. She also noted that this is something vast majorities of Americans already support.

Another change that Iyer said should happen is reforming the employment-based immigration system, which is currently built for a 1960s economy, not for the one we have today.

“We just need to get back to the table to say, ‘What actually works for our country?’” Iyer said, not what makes good “sound bites.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Washington Examiner

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll

A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pence cries 'double standard' in document inquiries involving Biden and Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is accusing the Justice Department of using a “double standard” to shield President Joe Biden from political damage as it investigates possible improper possession of classified documents by him and former President Donald Trump. “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence told conservative...
FLORIDA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy