boatingindustry.com
MRAA partners with J.D. Power for market insights
The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has announced a new data-driven partnership with J.D. Power – Specialty Vehicles. This collaboration between J.D. Power and the MRAA will report quarterly market insights and analysis, which may include data such as average retail value by boat type and model year, most researched brands, top researched model years by boat category, fuel price data, and web traffic by state.
boatingindustry.com
Freedom Boat Club again named on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List
Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has been recognized on the 2023 Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine for the seventh consecutive year, ranking sixth in the recreational business category and 218th overall. "We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as one of...
boatingindustry.com
GOST names new sales and marketing coordinator
GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a provider in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced the hiring of Dayene Gibson as sales and marketing coordinator. In her new role, Gibson will take over a portion of the sales and marketing process as an assistant to GOST’s global sales...
boatingindustry.com
SmartPlug expands support roster
To better serve its growing OEM and end-user customer base, SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safety-centric shore power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, has expanded its support roster. Evan Lewellen has been promoted to customer service and sales support. In his new role, Lewellen will be a main...
boatingindustry.com
Beneteau makes boat division appointments
As part of the "Let's Go Beyond!" plan and the structuring of the House of Brands, the Groupe Beneteau announced the appointments of Yann Masselot as chief brands and communication officer for the boat division and Jean-François Lair as director of BENETEAU brand. The management of all the Brands...
boatingindustry.com
Boating Industry issues call for nominations for 2023 40 Under 40
Entering its seventh year and its second year as part of the Top 100 Awards, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 program is making its return in early 2023. The editorial staff at Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 40 Under 40 program, which highlights the best young leaders across all segments of the marine industry.
boatingindustry.com
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
boatingindustry.com
Kicker releases KMXL loudspeakers
Kicker Marine Audio has introduced a new series of marine loudspeakers. The new KMXL series is comprised of smaller 6.5-inch, 6x9, and 8-inch loudspeakers that can be installed in traditional coaxial speaker mounting locations. The KMXL speakers come in 3 sizes: KMXL65 (6.5”) KMXL8 (8”) and the KMXL69 (6x9”) and...
boatingindustry.com
Nautical Ventures partners with electric boat manufacturer X-Shore Boats
Swedish boat builder, X-Shore Boats, whose groundbreaking innovations within the marine industry has also captured the attention, and the business, from Florida based Nautical Ventures Group. Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their...
boatingindustry.com
NMMA reports momentum heading into 2023
The start of a new year brings the beginning of boat show season for the $170 billion U.S. recreational boating industry and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), which represents 85 percent of the country’s recreational boat, marine engine and accessory manufacturers. The recreational boating industry is preparing to welcome an estimated two million Americans to dozens of boat shows between January and March to shop the latest boats as they continue prioritizing outdoor recreation. Boat retailers and manufacturers have historically generated between 30%-to-50% of their annual sales at boat shows.
boatingindustry.com
Portland Yacht Services acquires White Rock Outboard
White Rock Outboard has been acquired by Portland Yacht Services, a full-service boatyard in business for more than 40 years. White Rock Outboard (WRO) has served the Sebago Lake region since 1969 and will continue to provide sales and service for Maine's multi-season recreational activities at its current location. "We...
