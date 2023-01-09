Read full article on original website
Summit addressing affordable housing in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. On Monday, they laid the groundwork, and the next step is to take a closer look at some examples of projects helping to address the housing shortage.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of December, according to data pulled Jan. 9 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Denver building permits dwindle, number still significant
DENVER – It’s been almost five years since the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a high-density, single-family housing development in eastern Lincoln County, yet nearly 1,000 building permits were issued for such dwellings in the past year as neighborhoods previously approved for hundreds of homes continue to build out.
Temporary Housing To Run Out For Seniors Flooded Out Of Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of residents living at the Magnolia Senior Apartments in Northwest Charlotte are facing more uncertainty. Those who were relocated to local hotels are being told their temporary housing will soon run out. Some residents say they were notified by property management that the insurance provider will no longer be able to foot the cost of the hotel stays. The initial deadline to leave was this weekend. But with the help of the local nonprofit Champion House of Care the city has extended their temporary stay until the end of January.
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
Top Republicans: Medicaid expansion likely, sales tax increase unlikely
With two days to go until the North Carolina General Assembly is back in session, the state’s top two Republicans visited Charlotte to discuss their priorities with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger discussed numerous priorities with business leaders in a 45-minute conversation and answered questions from reporters.
Decision on Lake Norman waterfront property paused over railroad, traffic concerns
MOORESVILLE – Town leaders and developers proposing a waterfront community off Langtree Road are in a position familiar to many longtime rail transit hopefuls in the Lake Norman region: waiting on a Norfolk Southern Railway decision. At the town board’s Jan. 3 session, following presentations and discussions about a...
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.
Kings Mountain man says December power bill cost nearly as much as rent
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A father in Kings Mountain was shocked at the energy bill he received last month. Thomas Collins told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that with a family of six, he’s used to paying a lot. But last month, his bill was nearly $500. Energy...
Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC
A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
'About $5,000 worth of materials that I almost lost' | Property theft is on the rise in Charlotte, including cases involving new construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a late night for Jeff Seabury on Thursday, Jan. 12. He finished up a custom bathroom on a new build on Charlotte's west side. He's been building homes for the last five years through his company Seabury Construction LLC. He said not much has changed -- except for one big thing.
United Way will distribute $16 million with help from local neighborhoods
Charlotte’s United Way plans to invest $16 million in agencies and nonprofits throughout the region. Much of that money will go to groups picked not by United Way, but by community members. United Way has changed its approach over the past few years to focus on specific neighborhoods and...
