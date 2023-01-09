ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Summit addressing affordable housing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. On Monday, they laid the groundwork, and the next step is to take a closer look at some examples of projects helping to address the housing shortage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of December, according to data pulled Jan. 9 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver building permits dwindle, number still significant

DENVER – It’s been almost five years since the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a high-density, single-family housing development in eastern Lincoln County, yet nearly 1,000 building permits were issued for such dwellings in the past year as neighborhoods previously approved for hundreds of homes continue to build out.
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Temporary Housing To Run Out For Seniors Flooded Out Of Apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of residents living at the Magnolia Senior Apartments in Northwest Charlotte are facing more uncertainty. Those who were relocated to local hotels are being told their temporary housing will soon run out. Some residents say they were notified by property management that the insurance provider will no longer be able to foot the cost of the hotel stays. The initial deadline to leave was this weekend. But with the help of the local nonprofit Champion House of Care the city has extended their temporary stay until the end of January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023

This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Top Republicans: Medicaid expansion likely, sales tax increase unlikely

With two days to go until the North Carolina General Assembly is back in session, the state’s top two Republicans visited Charlotte to discuss their priorities with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger discussed numerous priorities with business leaders in a 45-minute conversation and answered questions from reporters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver

DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC

A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants

Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy