ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension suspends elective surgeries at Milwaukee hospital

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee is postponing nonurgent surgeries for 30 days, according to a staff memo obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Jan. 9 memo asked physicians and their teams to review all surgeries scheduled through Feb. 10 and delay any deemed nonurgent. "Ascension Columbia St....
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com

FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Villages Daily Sun

K2 Summit Research officially arrives in The Villages

Before beginning his seminar, Dr. Craig Curtis made sure those in attendance knew his one rule: they had to smile. The request sparked chuckles among those at the seminar on Alzheimer’s disease last week at K2 Summit Research. The clinical research group is affiliated with K2 Medical Research, which has three locations in Central Florida. But while K2 Medical conducts studies on a variety subjects, K2 Summit focuses on Alzheimer’s.
THE VILLAGES, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

AMA blood pressure improvement system lowers blood pressure by 13%

Chicago-based Cook County Health used the American Medical Association's MAP BP program to reduce blood pressure by 13 percent among patients. Cook County Health was the first system to embed the program into its electronic health records and see results across 11 practice sites, according to a Jan. 11 AMA release. Most patients served were from historically marginalized populations.
CHICAGO, IL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, Florida

Classic Car Show announced for this weekend in Hamlin!Photo byCanva Pro. As the weather begins to get better and better, it lends itself to being outdoors. That means we are always looking for something to enjoy before summer brings the heat and humidity Florida is so well known for. This upcoming weekend of January 14th, 2023, right off of toll road 429 on the Independence exit will be the first ever Hamlin Cruise-In Classic Car show! The cruise-In will take place in the Hamlin area of Horizon West Town Center on the top deck of the parking garage between Cinépolis Movie Theater & Ford’s Garage. We have seen a lot of events popping up in Hamlin which are very well attended in the past year or so and we expect this one to be very similar, so get there early to make sure you get the parking spot in your preferred location.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
CHICAGO, IL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
LONGWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy