FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wypr.org
Complaints against Baltimore police officers grow as new accountability board takes shape
A backlog of hundreds of complaints about Baltimore police officers continues to grow each week as city officials make their final push toward setting up a new citizen-led oversight board. The board was mandated in late 2021 by the General Assembly as part of Anton’s Law, a police reform package...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City House Delegation chairman wants to hold adults accountable for juveniles with guns
The Baltimore City House Delegation chairman has some ideas on addressing juvenile crime. Baltimore City Delegate Stephanie Smith wants to see legislation to penalize adults for either selling or giving weapons to juveniles that they use to commit crimes or take to schools. This would also include failing to secure...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Courthouse News Service
Teacher loses free speech claims vs. school district
BALTIMORE — A Maryland courthouse dismissed a government teacher’s First Amendment retaliation claims against his former employer, which allegedly disciplined him for showing clips from the Steven Spielberg film “Amistad” and videos of police brutality to students. Because he is a public employee, he is not guaranteed unrestrained freedom of speech nor academic decisions on materials to share with the class; his disability discrimination claim will proceed, however, as he plausibly argued his reasonable requests for accommodations related to stress were denied.
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
Courthouse News Service
Religious freedom no excuse for denying trans men hysterectomies
BALTIMORE — A federal court in Maryland granted summary judgment to a trans man who sued a hospital for refusing to perform a hysterectomy to treat his gender dysphoria. As a private institution denying the man treatment on religious grounds, it cannot exclude him from receiving a procedure it will perform on cisgender patients.
foxbaltimore.com
State's Attorney Bates hires 6 attorneys, 3 to serve as Division Chiefs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates announced six new Assistant State’s Attorneys have been hired, with three to serve as Division Chiefs in the State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday. Kristin C. Tracy will be the Division Chief for the Post-Conviction and...
Human trafficking victim speaks out about the horrors of forced labor
A crime hidden in plain sight, human trafficking comes in many forms. Trading a human for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing
TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School
BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
wypr.org
Olszewski lays out plans for more affordable homes in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Thursday he will introduce legislation in the county council that would make affordable housing more attainable in the county. “We recognize that Baltimore County still has a lot of work to do to rise above the tragic and unfortunate policies of redlining and housing segregation that has defined much of the past century,” Olszewski said at a news conference in Towson.
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
wypr.org
Morgan State University's new medical school president seeks to graduate more Black doctors
Morgan State University is on track to be the first Historically Black College and University, or HBCU, in nearly half a century to open a new medical school. The proposed name is The Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine and it is scheduled to welcome its first class in Fall 2024.
'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem
BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
WTOP
‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery
For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
bethesdamagazine.com
No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance
Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
Wbaltv.com
Council considers increasing fine to $1K for businesses that serve minors during school hours
Crime in Baltimore is having an impact at City Hall in the form of a new bill that takes aim at businesses. According to the bill's sponsor, Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, D-District 8, the legislation has been in the works for quite some time, but the quintuple shooting last week that left a high school student dead added urgency to getting it passed.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother demands attempted murder charges for Lansdowne stabbing, legal expert weighs in
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County mother is demanding attempted murder charges after another student stabbed her 15-year-old daughter at Lansdowne High School. "I don't want something like this to ever happen again," said Amber Holt, "She was trying to kill my baby." While her daughter Zoe recovers in...
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
