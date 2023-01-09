Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
WNYT
Rensselaer County inmate accused of trying to kill correctional officer
An inmate at the Rensselaer County Jail is accused of trying to kill a correctional officer. Matthew Fluty attacked the officer, say investigators, taking away his two-way radio so he couldn’t call for help. The sheriff says he strangled the officer until he passed out and left him in...
WNYT
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
Glens Falls PD investigating attempted armed robberies
The Glens Falls Police Department is currently investigating a string of alleged attempted armed robberies. The suspect allegedly showed a gun to multiple victims demanding money on multiple occasions.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
SP: Cambridge man flees scene, crashes stolen car
A Cambridge man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car, which he crashed after fleeing police. Joseph Brandmeyer, 43, faces a slew of charges.
Vehicle found in river not connected to missing teen case
A vehicle that was pulled from the Mohawk River during a search for missing teenager Samantha Humphrey Wednesday night is not connected to the case.
WNYT
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
WRGB
Area eateries continue to be plagued by cooking oil thefts
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Paesan's Pizza has suffered yet another cooking oil theft, according to its owner. Frank Scavio tells CBS 6 this latest crime took place around midnight on January 11th. It was captured on surveillance camera footage. Scavio says he missed the alert from the surveillance systems at his business. This is far from the first time Paesan's has suffered this kind of theft.
Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie.
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
I’ve Never ... Seen This Amount Of Meth: Berkshire DA Stunned By Recent Arrest
A western Massachusetts district attorney said he is stunned by the amount of methamphetamines that police recently seized during a raid, and he thinks it may be the biggest such bust there ever. Alan J. Ramos, of Pittsfield, was arrested earlier this week after police raided his 29 Alden Ave....
Albany teen accused of shoplifting at local Kohl’s
State police arrested Cristina M. Cassidy, 19 of Albany on January 8. Cassidy allegedly stole merchandise from a local Kohl's.
Amsterdam high school students arrested after incident
Montgomery police report the arrests of two juveniles on January 9. The two individuals were reportedly involved in an altercation outside of Amsterdam high school.
WRGB
Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
Schoharie County man arrested over drugs, buried cash
Deputies from the Schohaire County Sheriff's Office arrested Johsua T. McDonnell.
Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say
An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
WRGB
Greenwich man accused of taking child and attempting to leave the state, say State Police
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they arrested a Greenwich man, accused of taking a minor with the intent of leaving the state. According to State Police, 44-year-old John Ingraham is accused of taking a child that was under the age of 16 without permission or consent of their legal guardian.
WRGB
Decoder helps parents crack secret 'emoji code' drug dealers using to connect with kids
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It's a secret code, no parent wants their kids to use. Drug dealers have created a language to talk to kids in order to buy drugs and it's one that looks pretty innocent. Now, Saratoga County, is distributing a solution for parents, a drug code decoder of sorts.
WNYT
Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him
A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
Comments / 1