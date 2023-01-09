ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Rensselaer County inmate accused of trying to kill correctional officer

An inmate at the Rensselaer County Jail is accused of trying to kill a correctional officer. Matthew Fluty attacked the officer, say investigators, taking away his two-way radio so he couldn’t call for help. The sheriff says he strangled the officer until he passed out and left him in...
WNYT

Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing

A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WRGB

Area eateries continue to be plagued by cooking oil thefts

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Paesan's Pizza has suffered yet another cooking oil theft, according to its owner. Frank Scavio tells CBS 6 this latest crime took place around midnight on January 11th. It was captured on surveillance camera footage. Scavio says he missed the alert from the surveillance systems at his business. This is far from the first time Paesan's has suffered this kind of theft.
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
COLONIE, NY
Daily Voice

Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say

An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him

A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy