1. Everyone was waiting for Ricky Rubio to play again, and he delivered. And it only took all of 10 minutes to show what he still has to offer. 2. In those 10 minutes, Rubio played with poise, kept the ball moving, and hit a couple of 2-pointers. Remember last season, when the Cavs so often looked like a better team with Rubio on the floor? Well, they looked that way again in his season debut.

8 HOURS AGO