Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Want Rudy Gobert Sized Haul For John Collins
NBA executive reveals Atlanta's steep asking price for John Collins.
Timberwolves Trade Suitor To Watch For Jazz’s Mike Conley?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have not found the kind of success that they were expecting this NBA season. After making the playoffs last season, they made a huge splash by acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the off-season to shore up their interior. The Timberwolves paid a premium price and are now performing at a lower level than they were last season.
Donovan Mitchell Sends Message to Jazz Fans Ahead of Utah Return
Utah Jazz fans may be divided on the Donavon Mitchell homecoming.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Collin Sexton Makes A Huge Announcement On Thursday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton gave a big update pertaining to his recent hamstring injury on Thursday.
Huge Announcement Given On Cavaliers Guard Ricky Rubio
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is expected to make his season debut on Thursday, January 12.
Why did Cam Rising choose to return to Utah for the 2023 season?
Following his decision to return for the 2023 season, Cameron Rising shared why he'll be coming back.
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
FOX Sports
Dallas visits Portland after Lillard's 50-point game
Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 119-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against Western Conference...
Naji Marshall Just Keeps Making Plays That Matter
Naji Marshall is knifing his way through defenses and making all the non-stat sheet plays that matter for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Latest on the Celtics' Stars' Injuries
In Wednesday's 125-114 win against the Pelicans, Jaylen Brown registered a season-high 41 points, erupting for 18 in the third quarter. He entered halftime with 18 points and ten rebounds, representing the first time in his career he's produced a double-double in a single half. But after the game, ...
Damian Lillard Voiced His Frustrations After Trail Blazers Lost 4th Straight Game
Damian Lillard didn't like the fact that his team is now on a four-game losing streak and sent a message to the rest of the team.
Yardbarker
Ricky Rubio Comes Back, and So Do Cavs to Win
1. Everyone was waiting for Ricky Rubio to play again, and he delivered. And it only took all of 10 minutes to show what he still has to offer. 2. In those 10 minutes, Rubio played with poise, kept the ball moving, and hit a couple of 2-pointers. Remember last season, when the Cavs so often looked like a better team with Rubio on the floor? Well, they looked that way again in his season debut.
New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 Mid-Season Review
The Pelicans Scoop gives the New Orleans Pelicans an and-1 in this mid-season review.
The Latest on Who's in and Who's Out for Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game
Wednesday's matchup between the Celtics and Pelicans represents the start of the first back-to-back Boston's had since Robert Williams made his season debut. During his pregame media availability, Celtics' bench boss Joe Mazzulla confirmed that Williams will not play against New Orleans and that ...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio to Make Season Debut After ACL Recovery
The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away point guard Ricky Rubio during last season’s NBA trade deadline after he tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. He returned to the team as a free agent this past offseason, agreeing to a three-year deal worth just under $18.5 million.
College Basketball Odds: Utah vs. UCLA prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
The Utah Utes (12-5) visit the #7 UCLA Bruins (14-2) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-UCLA prediction, pick, and how to watch. Utah is coming off a 10-point home loss to Oregon but still sits...
