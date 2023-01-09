Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
WWEEK
Where to Drink This Week
1015 SE Stark St., fracturebrewingpdx.com. 4-10 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday-Saturday, 2-8 pm Sunday. After months of brewing without a taproom, Fracture finally has a place for the public to enjoy a pint that it can call its own. Husband-and-wife team Darren Provenzano and Ny Lee, who met and worked together in a brewery in Vietnam, officially began welcoming customers into their Stark Street space in December. Year-round offerings, made in the former Burnside Brewing space, include two Pilsners, a West Coast IPA and a hazy. But don’t sleep on the seasonal Dark Lager with notes of toffee, raisin and chocolate that will warm you from the inside out this winter.
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
Eater
After a Lengthy Closure, Longstanding Portland Spots Besaw’s and Solo Club Will Reopen
In 1903, George Besaw and Medric Liberty opened a beer parlor in Northwest Portland, with the help of legendary brewer Henry Weinhard. In its time, Besaw’s has taken on a number of different personas — diner, soda fountain, brunch cafe — and, in 2016, it even reopened in a glitzy new space after being forced out of its previous location. The pandemic shut down the restaurant and its sibling, Solo Club, but as many other locations reopened following the distribution of vaccines, Besaw’s reintroduction was short-lived, followed by another indefinite closure. The restaurant’s future was unclear.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Jan. 11-17, 2023)
Kelly’s Olympian, Portland’s third-oldest continuously operating bar and restaurant, is rumored to have hosted a speakeasy in the basement during Prohibition. Now, all the booze is aboveboard and served on the main floor, often accompanied by live music. The upcoming midweek lineup promises to be heartfelt, upbeat and eclectic. Don’t miss Boston alternative hip-hop artist Juma and two Portland crooners, Madison Shanley and Lil Ang. This event is part of Portland Music Month. Kelly’s Olympian, 426 SW Washington St., 503-228-3669, portlandmusicmonth.org. 8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 11. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 21+.
WWEEK
Shows of the Week: Portland Still Loves ILOVEMAKONNEN
Perhaps no artist epitomizes the anything-goes spirit of Atlanta hip-hop than rapper, singer and onetime Portland resident ILOVEMAKONNEN. Coming to national prominence in 2014 with the weeknight party anthem “Tuesday,” the man born Makonnen Sheran continues to captivate audiences with his untrained warble, which connects the drunken singalongs of Biz Markie, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Busta Rhymes with the new generation of soul-rap belters like Rod Wave. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
207 NW 10th Ave., 971-420-3630, cosmicbliss.com. Noon-8 pm Sunday-Wednesday, noon-9 pm Thursday-Saturday. January might seem like a strange time to recommend chowing down on ice cream, but if you think about it, it’s really when you should be indulging in a summertime staple. Once all of the holiday decorations have come down and you’re left with gray, chilly winter days, there’s no better treat to encourage you to dream of July. There’s also a new scoop shop in town worth trying out before the summer rush: Eugene-based Cosmic Bliss, which is good news for those with dietary restrictions. There is both grass-fed dairy and plant-based ice cream, and everything is gluten free.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
‘Gem of Portland,’ Blue Diamond hit by thieves again
Northeast Portland's blues-and-jazz hotspot, the Blue Diamond, made it through COVID. But since August 2022 the venue has been targeted by thieves multiple times who made off with thousands of dollars. Last week, the bar was hit again -- and this time the ATM was ripped from its bolts and stolen along with thousands of dollars from the safe.
Airbnb launches new program to rent out apartments in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The ability to rent out a house or room on short-term rental sites has typically been limited to property owners, but a new program will give some Portland apartment-dwellers the same opportunity for the first time. Airbnb has launched a new program called "Airbnb-Friendly Apartments" that...
Portland police in early talks about moving headquarters, Central Precinct to hard-hit Old Town
Portland police are in early talks about moving Central Precinct and their headquarters to a large building in the city’s Old Town district, Chief Chuck Lovell and bureau staff confirmed Thursday. Central Precinct Cmdr. Craig Dobson and others did a walk-through late last year of the 160,044-square-foot property at...
WWEEK
Labor Activists Join in Solidarity for Living Room Theaters Picket
Employees at Portland’s Living Room Theaters continued their strike on Tuesday, holding a solidarity picket to draw attention to alleged unfair labor practices. Neighbors, passersby, and a few dozen activists from Industrial Workers of the World and Democratic Socialists of America joined employees in a sign-holding demonstration throughout the day. From the speakers of a nearby Volkswagen Jetta came a recorded chant of the IWW mantra “An injury to one is an injury to all” as the group mingled and spoke about their common goals.
Local family claims they were turned away from Portland hotel after being shot
A family victimized by gun violence is now in hiding and searching for a safe place to stay after police say they were shot at an east Portland apartment complex Tuesday night.
WWEEK
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Is a Glamorous and Glorious Pop Opera
The beginning of January is so depressing. Ice storms and power outages ruined Christmas. If a sunbeam breaks through the thick gray clouds, I run outside in a desperate attempt for a natural mood lift (don’t worry, I also have pharmaceuticals). But then! I saw an ad for the splashy pop opera Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Keller Auditorium. I grabbed two tickets for that evening’s show.
Portland’s 101 homicides in 2022 set new record: ‘At some point, we have to be tired of burying our children’
Damala Badon bolted past dozens of police officers gathered in the hotel hallway and stopped in front of an open door to a third-floor room. Her son had been celebrating a cousin’s birthday that Saturday night in late November. Badon had gotten a call about a shooting at the party and raced to the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport.
WWEEK
Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park
On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
WWEEK
Portland City Hall to Begin Disbursing $500,000 in Relief Funds to Small Cannabis Shops and Workers
Portland cannabis businesses that are struggling with slumping demand and a rash of robberies can apply next week for $456,901 in relief funds taken from the 3% city tax on weed sales. The Office of Community & Civic Life will begin accepting applications for the money Jan. 16 and will...
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
‘What do we do now’? Portland woman has rental car stolen by con man
A Portland woman recently had her personal car and rental vehicle stolen, with one of the thefts coming at the hands of a con man.
WWEEK
We Asked City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez How He’ll Handle the Crises Facing the Fire Bureau
City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez was on the job for less than a week when Mayor Ted Wheeler handed him a gift basket of city bureaus in crisis: the fire department and the bureau that handles 911 calls. It’s an apt reward for a politician who campaigned on a platform of...
kptv.com
60-year-old man ‘pistol-whipped,’ shot victim 3 times in SE Portland: D.A.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 60-year-old man has been arraigned for attempted murder after an incident in Southeast Portland on Jan. 1, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say Parrish Riggins, 60, got into a physical altercation Jan. 1 outside of the Max Mart...
Comments / 0