WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
indypolitics.org

House Republicans Unveil Agenda

Indiana House Republicans have unveiled their legislative agenda for 2023. It includes maintaining a balanced budget, expanding school choice, lowering healthcare costs and allowing child support payments to start at conception. The agenda did not include the Governor’s call for free textbooks; however, Huston says lawmakers are looking at the...
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Man found shot to death in car. Police investigated deadly shooting on near east...
abc57.com

Republican Candidate Eric Doden discusses campaign for Indiana Governor

It’s Eric Doden’s first time running for statewide office. But it’s not his first time crossing all 92 Indiana counties to meet with Hoosiers. In 2013, then-Governor Mike Pence appointed Doden as President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to help spearhead the Regional Cities Initiative. The program pumped millions into local communities building regional partnerships to attract businesses and workers. The position sent Doden across Indiana to evaluate economic proposals, and the RCI now serves as a blueprint for one of Doden’s campaign platforms.
xrock1039.com

Governor Announces Indiana’s Longest Trail in State of the State Address

In his State of the State address this week, Governor Eric Holcomb announced development of the longest trail in the Hoosier state, spanning five counties in southern Indiana along an well-known old abandoned rail corridor. Holcomb said the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile trail and once fully constructed, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. The Governors Office says about 440,000 people live within 10 miles of what will be called the Monon South Trail. The corridor follows a road survey commissioned by the Indiana Internal Improvements Act of 1836. In 1847, the Indiana General Assembly authorized a private railroad to build upon the route, and Governor James Whitcomb signed a proclamation chartering the New Albany and Salem Railroad. By 1854, the railroad was complete from New Albany to Michigan City. In 1956, the railroad officially adopted the iconic Monon Railroad name. View progress on other Next Level Trails projects at on.IN.gov/NextLevelTrails .
wrtv.com

Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
WIBC.com

Cannabis Day at the Statehouse, Supporters Talk Weed Legalization

STATEWIDE — On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
Current Publishing

New turn signal law is in effect

A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
The 74

Opinion: Why 2023 Might Be the Year for Universal School Choice in Indiana

The Indiana General Assembly has an unprecedented opportunity to implement the most promising educational reform they’ve yet to try: universal school choice. It’s time for Indiana to move beyond the limited choice program we have now and create a genuine free market in which schools compete for students, and parents choose what is best for their […]
WOWO News

Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.

Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all.  But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com

