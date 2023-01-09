Read full article on original website
State Senator Vaneta Becker Response To Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 State Of The State Address:
STATEHOUSE (Jan. 11, 2023) – “I was encouraged by the governor’s speech last night and look forward to implementing his plans to address issues facing our state, specifically in regard to increasing education funding and improving public health. “It was great to hear the governor’s proposed funding...
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
GOP lawmakers have questions about governor proposal to eliminate textbook fees
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to start picking up the tab on textbooks and curriculum materials for most Hoosier school kids in grades K-12 is raising some questions during the first week of session at the statehouse. The House Ways and Means Committee, the committee that holds...
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
House Republicans Unveil Agenda
Indiana House Republicans have unveiled their legislative agenda for 2023. It includes maintaining a balanced budget, expanding school choice, lowering healthcare costs and allowing child support payments to start at conception. The agenda did not include the Governor’s call for free textbooks; however, Huston says lawmakers are looking at the...
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Man found shot to death in car. Police investigated deadly shooting on near east...
Statehouse bill draws concern from animal advocacy groups
A bill filed in both the Indiana house and the senate allowing pet stores to buy and sell cats and dogs from USDA breeders, would also stop local communities from banning the retail sale of pets.
Republican Candidate Eric Doden discusses campaign for Indiana Governor
It’s Eric Doden’s first time running for statewide office. But it’s not his first time crossing all 92 Indiana counties to meet with Hoosiers. In 2013, then-Governor Mike Pence appointed Doden as President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to help spearhead the Regional Cities Initiative. The program pumped millions into local communities building regional partnerships to attract businesses and workers. The position sent Doden across Indiana to evaluate economic proposals, and the RCI now serves as a blueprint for one of Doden’s campaign platforms.
Governor Announces Indiana’s Longest Trail in State of the State Address
In his State of the State address this week, Governor Eric Holcomb announced development of the longest trail in the Hoosier state, spanning five counties in southern Indiana along an well-known old abandoned rail corridor. Holcomb said the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile trail and once fully constructed, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. The Governors Office says about 440,000 people live within 10 miles of what will be called the Monon South Trail. The corridor follows a road survey commissioned by the Indiana Internal Improvements Act of 1836. In 1847, the Indiana General Assembly authorized a private railroad to build upon the route, and Governor James Whitcomb signed a proclamation chartering the New Albany and Salem Railroad. By 1854, the railroad was complete from New Albany to Michigan City. In 1956, the railroad officially adopted the iconic Monon Railroad name. View progress on other Next Level Trails projects at on.IN.gov/NextLevelTrails .
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
Cannabis Day at the Statehouse, Supporters Talk Weed Legalization
STATEWIDE — On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
Opinion: Why 2023 Might Be the Year for Universal School Choice in Indiana
The Indiana General Assembly has an unprecedented opportunity to implement the most promising educational reform they’ve yet to try: universal school choice. It’s time for Indiana to move beyond the limited choice program we have now and create a genuine free market in which schools compete for students, and parents choose what is best for their […]
Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
House Bill 1143 wants to make “Hoosier” official, and the origins settled
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, has filed House Bill 1143 to establish “The Hoosier State” as Indiana’s official nickname. Prescott’s bill affirms that Harry Hoosier is the namesake of the state. Harry Hoosier was born into slavery before becoming a Methodist minister in the 1770s. Prescott...
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
