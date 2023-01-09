Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Not all doom and gloom? Stanford reports revenue outpacing expenses
It's been a familiar story in recent months of healthcare systems seeing their expenses far outpace their revenues. While revenues in many cases have grown from the same period in 2021, expenses have generally increased at a much higher rate, helping to drag down the 2022 financials of many nonprofit healthcare systems.
Expenses drag down returns for Baptist Memorial
Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, one of the larger healthcare systems in the U.S., reported an audited net loss of $275.4 million for fiscal 2022 as it struggled with higher expenses and losses on its investment portfolio. The loss compared with a net gain of $186 million in 2021.
AdventHealth's Epic install expenses hit $355M last year
Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth continued efforts to implement Epic EHR across its system last year, and aims to finish the final two waves of go-lives in the first and third quarters of 2023. Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, touched on its One Epic journey to unify the health...
PE firm Alpine Investors partners with revenue cycle management company
Private equity firm Alpine Investors has invested in Medusind, a revenue cycle management company. Medusind was founded in 2002 and provides revenue cycle management services to dental, anesthesia, pathology, emergency, surgery, radiology and other specialties, according to a Jan. 12 Alpine Investors news release. Medusind has processed more than $2 billion in claims, served more than 30,000 physicians and supported more than 30 EHR platforms as of 2022.
Health system M&A revenues hit $45B in 2022, mega mergers surge: 7 notes
Healthcare transaction revenues hit all-time highs in 2022, according to an analysis from Kaufman Hall. 1. There were 53 hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions announced last year. 2. Total transaction revenue exceeded $45 billion. 3. Fifteen percent of the transactions had revenues exceeding $1 billion. 4. Sixty-six percent...
AdventHealth unveils 2023 balance sheet projections
Terry Shaw, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, outlined the 51-hospital health system's projected balance sheet for 2023 during his presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The health system recorded $15.5 billion in revenue for 2022 and 3.5 percent operating margin for the year through November, excluding...
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
Inflation eases to 6.5%, beating expectations again
The Consumer Price Index climbed 6.5 percent in the year through December, down from 7.1 percent in November and the slowest rate since October 2021, The New York Times reported Jan. 12. Nine notes:. 1. The nearly 12 percent attenuation and the continued healing of supply chains means that inflation...
Alphabet's healthcare unit to sunset some projects, restructure leadership
Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, formerly known as Google, is sunsetting some of its healthcare projects and restructuring leadership after the company announced it would layoff 15 percent of its staff, CNBC reported Jan. 11. Specifically, the healthcare unit will discontinue work on remote patient monitoring for...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, seeks...
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
5 companies Memorial Hermann is investing in
Houston-based Memorial Hermann is one of the largest health systems in the country and recently has made some serious investments through its venture capital arm. Here are five investments made by Memorial Hermann since April 2022:. The health system invested an undisclosed amount in telenutrition company Foodsmart. Memorial Hermann is...
