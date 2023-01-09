HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported that an older man drove up to her requesting directions in Tampa. The victim stated that she provided directions multiple times, but the suspect continuously asked her to repeat herself. After taking a closer look at the suspect, she noticed he was exposed, and touching himself inappropriately. The victim immediately left the area.

TAMPA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO