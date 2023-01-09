ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead after Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hillsborough Sheriff: Doctor accused of exposing himself to juvenile

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported that an older man drove up to her requesting directions in Tampa. The victim stated that she provided directions multiple times, but the suspect continuously asked her to repeat herself. After taking a closer look at the suspect, she noticed he was exposed, and touching himself inappropriately. The victim immediately left the area.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County schools sees slight decline in graduation rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Graduation rates for Sarasota County Schools saw a slight decline from the previous year. The Florida Department of Education reported today that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for the 2021-22 school year was 88.9 percent. The district remained well above the state graduation rate of 87.3 percent; the state graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over last year.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive in Sarasota after being shut down for several hours following a serious crash in the area. Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol troopers after two vehicles collided on the roadway around...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Dec. 26-30 in Lakewood Ranch

A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate from Dec. 26-30. John and Carina Leonard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 579 Fore Drive to Nando and Renee Silvestri, of Bradenton, for $1.65 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.6 million in 2022.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Cortez Bridge meeting scheduled

CORTEZ – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a public information meeting for the pending Cortez Road bridge replacement project. FDOT’s in-person presentation is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Kirkwood Presbyterian Church’s Pfrangle Hall at 6101 Cortez Road in Bradenton.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local legislators to file Siesta Key incorporation bill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Key residents wanting to incorporate the beach town won support of state legislators Thursday during a public hearing in Sarasota. The group “Save Siesta Key” is leading the push to incorporate, saying Sarasota County hasn’t been looking out for their best interests so they want their own government.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County announces lane closure of Albee Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Albee Road Bridge will have a lane closure for the next 45 days. Crews are working on bridge rehabilitation. Traffic signal timing has been adjusted to extend green times for peak time travel. Off-duty deputies are assisting with traffic control from 10 a.m. to 7...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

