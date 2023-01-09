Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Manatee County commissioners discuss possible fate of confederate monument
TAMPA, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners may soon decide whether to restore and reinstall a confederate monument that stood in downtown Bradenton for decades. The monument, which was built in 1924, was taken down and put into storage in 2017. Now some Manatee County commissioners say they want to...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead after Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after two vans collide head-on in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old Arcadia man died, and two others suffered serious injuries after two vans collided head-on in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along County Road 675 and 49th Avenue East around 2:04 PM. FHP said one van, driven...
Mysuncoast.com
Hillsborough Sheriff: Doctor accused of exposing himself to juvenile
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported that an older man drove up to her requesting directions in Tampa. The victim stated that she provided directions multiple times, but the suspect continuously asked her to repeat herself. After taking a closer look at the suspect, she noticed he was exposed, and touching himself inappropriately. The victim immediately left the area.
Port Charlotte deputy impacting community by offering aid, kindness to homeless
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Charlotte County helped save a couple from themselves. They were homeless and addicted to drugs. However, because of his constant attempts to help them, they finally made it to rehab and started their lives fresh. Deputy Louis Henyezz has been with the...
Elderly man dies in Manatee County crash
An elderly man died in a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Sarasota County Sheriff Investigating Shooting In Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the 600 block of Coquina Ct, Nokomis. All parties involved are accounted for, and there is no threat to the community at this time, said SCSO. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County schools sees slight decline in graduation rate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Graduation rates for Sarasota County Schools saw a slight decline from the previous year. The Florida Department of Education reported today that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for the 2021-22 school year was 88.9 percent. The district remained well above the state graduation rate of 87.3 percent; the state graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over last year.
Hundreds attend Plant High School meeting to protest proposed Hillsborough school redistricting
The battle of school rezoning in Hillsborough County is heating up.
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Mysuncoast.com
All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive in Sarasota after being shut down for several hours following a serious crash in the area. Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol troopers after two vehicles collided on the roadway around...
Stop at Publix lands Florida woman $1M lottery check
One lucky Florida woman walked into Publix as a customer, and "strolled out a millionaire" after winning a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Dec. 26-30 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate from Dec. 26-30. John and Carina Leonard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 579 Fore Drive to Nando and Renee Silvestri, of Bradenton, for $1.65 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.6 million in 2022.
Longboat Observer
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
amisun.com
Cortez Bridge meeting scheduled
CORTEZ – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a public information meeting for the pending Cortez Road bridge replacement project. FDOT’s in-person presentation is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Kirkwood Presbyterian Church’s Pfrangle Hall at 6101 Cortez Road in Bradenton.
‘Is it worth chasing?’: High speed pursuit on I-4 ends with crash in downtown Tampa
What ended in a crash in Tampa Tuesday evening, began in Polk City 30 minutes earlier.
Mysuncoast.com
Local legislators to file Siesta Key incorporation bill
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Key residents wanting to incorporate the beach town won support of state legislators Thursday during a public hearing in Sarasota. The group “Save Siesta Key” is leading the push to incorporate, saying Sarasota County hasn’t been looking out for their best interests so they want their own government.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County announces lane closure of Albee Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Albee Road Bridge will have a lane closure for the next 45 days. Crews are working on bridge rehabilitation. Traffic signal timing has been adjusted to extend green times for peak time travel. Off-duty deputies are assisting with traffic control from 10 a.m. to 7...
