Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Related
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
WTAP
Marietta’s Perry and Associates offers advice for 2023 tax season
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tax season can be stressful for anyone, whether you’re new to the workforce and doing your taxes for the first time or concerned about how much you may owe. Joshua Wine of Marietta’s Perry and Associates said one thing consumers don’t have to worry about...
WTAP
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
WTAP
Power now restored after utility pole snapped in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 6:40 P.M. 1/12/2023. As of 6:40 p.m., power has been restored. According to Mon Power’s website, over 950 people in Parkersburg are without power after a utility pole snapped. This happened just outside city limits at the intersection of Wayside Farms Road and East...
WTAP
Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
WTAP
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
WTAP
United Way receives over $24K through WVU Medicine Camden Clark Donation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley received a donation of over $24,000 on Thursday from WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center . The money was raised by Camden Clark’s 2022 United Way Workplace Campaign. Through this campaign, employees raised over $12,000 from November through...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening January 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, January 12th. All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center. Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm...
WTAP
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has passed away. Reed passed away unexpectedly at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Wednesday night. According to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan, Reed brought prospective from smaller schools to larger schools when he joined the WVSSAC in December of...
WTAP
ReImagine Appalachia holds its third annual strategy summit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The advocacy group ReImagine Appalachia held its third annual strategy summit from Jan. 10th to the 11th. The strategy summit brought together representatives from labor organizations, local governments, environmental groups, community groups, and other organizations throughout Appalachia. It’s an essential part of ReImagine Appalachia’s broader mission of addressing environmental and labor issues throughout the Appalachian region, offering these various groups the chance to exchange information and coordinate their goals for their communities and the Appalachian region at large.
WTAP
Hazard mitigation, local demolition bids on agenda at Wood County Commission meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on the morning of Jan 12th. During Thursday’s meeting, the commission opened bids for a demolition in Davisville, appointed Don Lindsey to the Wood County Civil Service Commission and passed a resolution to adopt an updated Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
WTAP
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming is hitting the one-month mark as of today. As of today, the timeline begins with Gretchen going to the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill on the night of December 3rd. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that she was with someone who is not considered a person of interest.
WTAP
Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Department, Inc.
Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity than the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across...
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
WTAP
Memorial Health System donated Bleeding Control Kits to Marietta College
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Tom Perry with Marietta College, the school looked into the kits after their police chief suggested the training. That is when the college reached out to Memorial Health System about the kits; and they received a donation of 20 kits. Perry talked about how...
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival returns to town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 7th annual Marietta Ice Festival will return to town this weekend. Saturday, January 14 downtown Marietta will be turned into an ice wonderland. Ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown Marietta. Local artist, Tyson Whistler, will be performing a live ice sculpting at the Marietta armory on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
WTAP
HSOP on the dangers of hoarding
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Estate of twin art teachers to benefit Washington County agencies
MARIETTA — Two sisters who taught art in Warren Local Schools for more than 50 years have established a fund to forever benefit six groups in Washington County. The Sandra Lee Young and Sylvia Lee Young Enterprise Fund was established at Marietta Community Foundation through their estate to provide support to causes near and dear to them. The Youngs were fans of “Star Trek,” hence the title Enterprise Fund.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Parkersburg man, Davisville woman among those indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury released its January 2023 indictments, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s office. A total of 65 indictments were returned, charging 71 individuals. Some of the charges people are facing include sexual abuse and animal cruelty. Duane...
Comments / 0