Echoes of the Past 08-03-22

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

August 3, 1923
99 Years Ago
President Harding Dead
Warren G. Harding, President of the United States, died instantly and without warning at 7:30 o'clock, a victim of a stroke of apoplexy, which struck him down in his weakest condition, after an illness of exactly one week. Mr. Harding was 58 years old. As the chief executive of the nation and by virtue of his office and personality, one of the world's leading figures passed away at the time when his physicians and family and his people thought that medical skill, hope and prayer had won the battle against disease.

August 3, 1937
85 Years Ago
Work On Legion Hut Has Already Begun
American Legion Post No. 4 of Covington has begun construction at the northwestern end of Covington's municipal playground for their building, which will serve as a meeting place for the legion in the future. The building will be a brick structure, 20 by 40 feet on a concrete foundation. It has not been determined just when this building will be completed but it is expected to be ready for the legion members during the fall.

August 3, 1962
60 Years Ago
Skidding Car Hurls Passenger To Death In Cliftondale
Alleghany County's fourth traffic fatality of 1962 occurred at 9:08 last night in Cliftondale Park where a 23-year-old Richmond man was thrown from the front seat of a skidding car and fatally hurt.Dr. Louis Houff, medical examiner for eastern Alleghany County and Clifton Forge, said the man died from a broken neck and massive brain damage. He had been taken to the C&O Hospital by the Clifton Forge Rescue Squad but was pronounced dead on arrival.

August 3, 2007
15 Years Ago
Canada Geese Were Killed Not Released From City
Canada geese captured earlier this week at Main Street Park in Covington were euthanized by federal wildlife officials. Initial information released by Covington City Manager Claire Collins indicated that the geese were transported from the city after they were captured. Collins said Thursday that she was not aware that the geese would be euthanized after they were taken from the city.

August 3, 2012
10 Years Ago
Douglas Scores Historic Olympic Win
Gabby Douglas believed two years ago when she convinced her mother to let her move halfway across the country. Martha Karolyi became a convert over the winter, when the bubbly teenager with the electric smile developed the tenacity required to be a champion. Under the brightest lights, and the biggest stage, that belief shattered a glass ceiling.Even if the first African-American to win an Olympic all-around title didn't quite realize it. "I kind of forgot about that," Douglas said with a laugh.

