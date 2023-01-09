OC woman dies after falling during a hike at Joshua Tree National Park

An Orange County woman was pronounced dead falling while on a hike at Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend, officials announced on Monday.

The incident happened late on Saturday. Park rangers responded to a report that a hiker fell in Rattlesnake Canyon in the Indian Cove district of the park.

The hiker, a 50-year-old woman, suffered fatal head trauma, officials said on Monday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and Morongo Basin Ambulance also responded to the incident.

The details and cause of the fall remain unknown. Officials said there were no signs of foul play.

Park officials added that the Rattlesnake Canyon and the Wonderland of Rocks areas of Joshua Tree National Park are challenging to navigate due to their remoteness, difficult terrain, and lack of cell phone service. Hikers are advised to plan ahead and bring appropriate hiking gear, personal supplies, and map, compass or other navigation devices.

"Do not attempt to hike in these areas unless you are prepared for this environment. The lack of cell reception in the park can delay emergency responses by several hours," officials wrote.

As of Monday afternoon, the woman's identity has not been released.

