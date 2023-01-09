ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC woman dies after falling during a hike at Joshua Tree National Park

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZPDb_0k8sKFJZ00

An Orange County woman was pronounced dead falling while on a hike at Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend, officials announced on Monday.

The incident happened late on Saturday. Park rangers responded to a report that a hiker fell in Rattlesnake Canyon in the Indian Cove district of the park.

The hiker, a 50-year-old woman, suffered fatal head trauma, officials said on Monday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and Morongo Basin Ambulance also responded to the incident.

The details and cause of the fall remain unknown. Officials said there were no signs of foul play.

Park officials added that the Rattlesnake Canyon and the Wonderland of Rocks areas of Joshua Tree National Park are challenging to navigate due to their remoteness, difficult terrain, and lack of cell phone service. Hikers are advised to plan ahead and bring appropriate hiking gear, personal supplies, and map, compass or other navigation devices.

"Do not attempt to hike in these areas unless you are prepared for this environment. The lack of cell reception in the park can delay emergency responses by several hours," officials wrote.

As of Monday afternoon, the woman's identity has not been released.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0k8sKFJZ00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post OC woman dies after falling during a hike at Joshua Tree National Park appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Hiker dies in Guadalupe Mountains National Park

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — A hiker has died while in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, National Park Services says. Hikers nearby administered CPR but the park reports that the person died. NPS says a high wind warning was in effect that day, meaning there will be wind gusts over 50...
TEXAS STATE
Mary Duncan

"Please refrain from licking.” National Park Service warns tourists about hallucinogenic toads

The strangest encounter I’ve ever had with wildlife was when I was visiting my friend Brian at his home in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Brian took me on a walk to a desert park which actually had a river running through it, not something I really expected much of in the desert. At one point he told me “watch out!” and I stopped short only to realize that I had almost stepped on a rattlesnake. Thankfully, it was a dead rattlesnake - some other hiker had already come by and removed its head from its body.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)

Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of ​​cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive

The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dog lovers flock to Empire Polo Club for annual dog show despite rain

One event that is still on rain or shine is the Kennel Club of Palm Springs dog show.  Participants and spectators flocked to the Empire Polo Club in Indio Thursday for day one of the four-day event. Dogs of all breeds are competing in different categories, and groomers are on hand to ensure that every The post Dog lovers flock to Empire Polo Club for annual dog show despite rain appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy