Detroit, MI

Woman still unidentified 11 years after charred remains discovered in Detroit garage

DETROIT – A woman is still unidentified more than a decade after her charred remains were discovered in a garage in Detroit. The woman’s remains were discovered on Jan. 15, 2012, in a garage at 10730 block of Wayburn Street in Detroit. The garage had burned in July 2010 and there had been no fires recorded at the property since.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Rhyan Hendrix-Burton was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 27) in the 23000 block of Pembroke Avenue in Detroit. She left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Hendrix-Burton’s mother said...
DETROIT, MI
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Dogs found safe after thieves break into Detroit rescue, steal them

DETROIT – Four rescue dogs were stolen early Wednesday morning after thieves broke into Make A Difference Rescue on Detroit’s east side. As of Thursday morning, all the dogs have been recovered, according to a Facebook post. The break-in was caught on camera and showed a small group...
DETROIT, MI
‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting

DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
DETROIT, MI
1 detained for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person has been detained for questioning after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the 16500 block of Prevost Street. The area was blocked off, and police did not give much information. This is a breaking news story,...
DETROIT, MI
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
DETROIT, MI
Taylor schools close after threatening picture of BB gun posted on Instagram

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor schools were closed Thursday after a threatening picture of a BB gun was posted on Instagram, police said. Officials learned about the post early Thursday morning (Jan. 12). It showed a stock photo of a BB gun and was identical to a threat posted several months ago, according to authorities.
TAYLOR, MI

