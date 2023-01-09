ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football adds Nick Mardner, 6-6 WR from Cincinnati, from transfer portal

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
AUBURN — Auburn football's wide receiver room just got some size.

Nick Mardner, a 6-foot-6 receiver who spent the 2022 season at Cincinnati and entered the transfer portal Dec 7, has committed to the Tigers. He's the second receiver the new coaching staff has brought in this offseason, as three-star recruit Daquayvious Sorey was signed last month.

This is the second time Mardner has transferred. He spent the first four seasons of his career at Hawaii. His receivers coach in 2021 with the Rainbow Warriors was Marcus Davis, who was recently hired in the same role at Auburn.

Mardner had his most successful season with Davis coaching him, as the lengthy receiver hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt junior. At Cincinnati last year, he had 19 receptions for 218 yards and three scores.

A native of Canada that went to Clarkson Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario, Mardner joins a group of receivers at Auburn that struggled to get much going last season. Only two players, Ja'Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore, had more than 300 yards.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

