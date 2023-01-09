ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Steph Curry Expected to Return vs. Suns

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

The Golden State Warriors are getting their superstar back vs. the Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors have upgraded superstar point guard Steph Curry to probable for Tuesday night's game vs. the Phoenix Suns, meaning his return is likely just one day away. The initial goal was for Curry to return for the upcoming road trip that begins on January 13th, but the reigning Finals MVP made great progress in his recovery and is now set to return.

Curry participated in scrimmage action during Monday's practice, and got an individual workout in as well. There were no setbacks in his recovery, and his absence is expected to end at 11 games.

The Warriors went 6-5 in Curry's absence, doing well to tread water while they awaited his return. The team has not lost any ground in the Western Conference, currently sitting in 6th place, and just 2.5 games back from 4th. With Curry and Wiggins back, Golden State has an opportunity to go on a serious run.

With their poor start to the season, Golden State has been playing catch up for most of the year. Injuries to Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins set them back even further, but other players stepped up in their absence, and gathered a bit of momentum for the two All-Stars to rejoin.

Almost entirely healthy now, it is time for the Warriors to make their run. The team expects to defend their title, and now is the time to reestablish themselves as the team to beat.

