Lauderdale County business owner wanted in connection to construction fraud investigations

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a business owner in connection to an investigation into multiple construction fraud complaints.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said their Criminal Investigation Division received multiple complaints about a business conducting possible criminal activity. Authorities identified the business as Lamar Construction and its owner, Joel Lane Lamar, of Lexington, Alabama.

Investigators said an alleged victim reported they contracted Lamar to build a structure using a secured construction loan. Authorities said the victim told investigators they gave Lamar payment to begin the work, but no construction was ever started, nor was any of the payment returned.

The sheriff’s office issued a warrant against Lamar for first-degree theft of property and negotiating a worthless instrument.

LCSO investigators say more victims have since come forward and accused Lamar of stealing their construction loans too.

If you feel you may be a victim of Joel Lamar, Lamar Construction, or know where Lamar is located, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757.

