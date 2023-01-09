MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria. The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO