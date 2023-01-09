Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Trans support group starts Marquette chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A support group for transgender teenagers just started a Marquette County chapter. Stand with Trans is a statewide group focused on providing educational resources and support to transgender communities. The Marquette County chapter holds a monthly support group. The group is open to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens aged 13 to 19.
WLUC
Metalsmith featured as Zero Degrees Gallery guest artist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on a metalsmith at Zero Degrees Art Gallery. Kalil Zender is the gallery’s guest artist for January and February. She makes jewelry by hand, primarily out of silver, with the addition of other natural elements like turquoise or deer antlers. Zender says...
WLUC
Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria. The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.
WLUC
‘I feel pretty honored,’: Four new cadets begin at Gladstone Public Safety
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four new cadets are pioneering a new, volunteer program at Gladstone Public Safety. For the next two months, cadets will learn what it takes to be a police officer and a firefighter. “I feel pretty honored actually. I know it’s a big privilege to be a...
WLUC
Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year. The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center. Volunteers say the “season of...
WLUC
Costa Rican students reflect on exchange program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Costa Rica performed traditional dance and music at Marquette Senior High School Thursday evening signaling an end to their time in the U.S. 16 students and three teachers from a bilingual high school in Guapiles spent the last three weeks exploring Marquette and the...
WLUC
Provisions MQT hosts Coffee with a Cop event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City residents got to sit down with the police chief and a school official Thursday morning. Provisions MQT hosted another Coffee with a Cop event with Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. It also included a special guest, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick. Participants shared what...
WLUC
‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February, you can sign up for the 3rd annual Eh Winter Experience. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Noquemanon South Trails. It will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and skiing races.
WLUC
Dorothy is Moving Mountains book signing to be held Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Author Dorothy Paad will be signing books at Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort on Saturday, January 14. The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. central time; Dorothy will be signing her newest book Dorothy is Moving Mountains. The event will also highlight the Moving Mountains Adaptive Program, as Saturday is the opening day for the program’s season.
WLUC
Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season. ‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.
WLUC
Ahead of MLK Day, UP organizations reflect on how their work continues his legacy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MLK Day is just days away, and Upper Michigan organizations are looking at how the work that was started during the Civil Rights Movement has evolved and how they continue to work today in the spirit of what Martin Luther King Jr. did. Organizations like Michigan...
WLUC
Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
WLUC
Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public. Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks...
WLUC
Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
WLUC
Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central. The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school’s outdoor teachings. “We’ve noticed that the...
WLUC
Rise Up Yoga Studio gives new meaning to downward dog
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Rise Up Yoga Studio has a new staff member in the form of a furry, four-legged friend!. The inclusion of therapy dogs is rising in popularity across big-city yoga studios, and now, in Ishpeming too. Kellie Boase of Rise Up says there are similarities between practicing...
WLUC
NMU, Green Flower offering new online cannabis program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to learn more about legal compliance and risk assessment in the cannabis industry, you’re in luck. Northern Michigan University now has a Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program, which is in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education company. It is the newest of four online cannabis program options.
WLUC
Escanaba Planning Commission pauses incoming marijuana dispensary applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba paused all incoming marijuana dispensary applications. The planning commission chair says this will allow the city to talk more about people’s concerns. However - any site already approved can continue moving forward. This includes the old Sayklly’s and Staples locations. The...
WLUC
How to care for your trees this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
WLUC
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A West Iron County School teacher has resigned following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct, according to superintendent Kevin Schmutzler. “Immediate, appropriate and necessary action” was taken, Schmutzler said. The teacher resigned on January 4 after being placed on administrative leave. Schmutzler said...
Comments / 0