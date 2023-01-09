ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Trans support group starts Marquette chapter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A support group for transgender teenagers just started a Marquette County chapter. Stand with Trans is a statewide group focused on providing educational resources and support to transgender communities. The Marquette County chapter holds a monthly support group. The group is open to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens aged 13 to 19.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Metalsmith featured as Zero Degrees Gallery guest artist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on a metalsmith at Zero Degrees Art Gallery. Kalil Zender is the gallery’s guest artist for January and February. She makes jewelry by hand, primarily out of silver, with the addition of other natural elements like turquoise or deer antlers. Zender says...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria. The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year. The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center. Volunteers say the “season of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Costa Rican students reflect on exchange program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Costa Rica performed traditional dance and music at Marquette Senior High School Thursday evening signaling an end to their time in the U.S. 16 students and three teachers from a bilingual high school in Guapiles spent the last three weeks exploring Marquette and the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Provisions MQT hosts Coffee with a Cop event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City residents got to sit down with the police chief and a school official Thursday morning. Provisions MQT hosted another Coffee with a Cop event with Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. It also included a special guest, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick. Participants shared what...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February, you can sign up for the 3rd annual Eh Winter Experience. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Noquemanon South Trails. It will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and skiing races.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Dorothy is Moving Mountains book signing to be held Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Author Dorothy Paad will be signing books at Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort on Saturday, January 14. The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. central time; Dorothy will be signing her newest book Dorothy is Moving Mountains. The event will also highlight the Moving Mountains Adaptive Program, as Saturday is the opening day for the program’s season.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season. ‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public. Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central. The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school’s outdoor teachings. “We’ve noticed that the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Rise Up Yoga Studio gives new meaning to downward dog

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Rise Up Yoga Studio has a new staff member in the form of a furry, four-legged friend!. The inclusion of therapy dogs is rising in popularity across big-city yoga studios, and now, in Ishpeming too. Kellie Boase of Rise Up says there are similarities between practicing...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

NMU, Green Flower offering new online cannabis program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to learn more about legal compliance and risk assessment in the cannabis industry, you’re in luck. Northern Michigan University now has a Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program, which is in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education company. It is the newest of four online cannabis program options.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba Planning Commission pauses incoming marijuana dispensary applications

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba paused all incoming marijuana dispensary applications. The planning commission chair says this will allow the city to talk more about people’s concerns. However - any site already approved can continue moving forward. This includes the old Sayklly’s and Staples locations. The...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

How to care for your trees this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A West Iron County School teacher has resigned following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct, according to superintendent Kevin Schmutzler. “Immediate, appropriate and necessary action” was taken, Schmutzler said. The teacher resigned on January 4 after being placed on administrative leave. Schmutzler said...
IRON COUNTY, MI

