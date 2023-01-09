Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
The Reason Brendan Fraser Is Missing From The 2023 Golden Globes
And the nominees for best actor in a motion picture drama are... Brendan Fraser finds himself up against the other best actors of 2022 at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The actor is the frontrunner to win at the Oscars for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale." At the Golden Globes, he's up against Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Hugh Jackman ("The Son"), Bill Nighy ("Living"), and Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection").
Eddie Murphy Says 'It's All Love' Despite Name-Dropping Will Smith At The Golden Globes
Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy stole the show at the 2023 Golden Globes with a viral award speech that included a hilarious jab at Will Smith. After hearing the joke, it's easy to assume that Murphy may have some sort of beef with the "Emancipation" actor and the 2022 Oscars slap heard 'round the world, as many actors and comedians have since come forward to defend Chris Rock and shame Smith for what he did, including Jim Carrey and Wanda Sykes. But the Cecil B. DeMille award winner insists that it's actually "all love" between him and Smith.
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
Fans Are Furious Over Bob Odenkirk's Golden Globes Snub
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone, and with it, many have won the coveted award – though even more have lost it. Such is the way of awards ceremonies, and while many will say it is an honor just to be nominated, others, particularly the fans of those being nominated, would much rather see their chosen nominee win.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
We Watched The 2023 Golden Globes So You Didn't Have To - Looper Staff Reacts
If awards shows are sitcom characters, then the Golden Globes are Jan Brady. No one really cares — no matter how much they scream for attention. They're just kind of... there, wishing to be like their cooler big sister the Oscars. After a cringy half-zoom-half in-person ceremony in 2021,...
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
'That '70s Show' Cast Reunites on the Spinoff Red Carpet—See the Giddy Snaps
The group posed for several fantastic photos at a screening of 'That '90s Show.'
Yellowstone's Infamous Cowboy Camp Took Its Toll On 1923's Cast Members
"Yellowstone" has become one of the most popular franchises in the world, proving that there's still a market for modern Westerns. What began as a contemporary series set in the modern day about a family trying to hold onto their ranch quickly spun off into various sub-stories about that same family. From "Yellowstone" came "1883," and now, Paramount+ has gifted us with "1923," following a whole new generation of Duttons as they face a myriad of threats.
John Larroquette Still Hasn't Watched The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies Despite Narrating Them
Though John Larroquette has been acting in a variety of roles for nearly 50 years, the performer is known primarily for his comedic work in shows like "Night Court," and "The John Larroquette Show." Still, that hasn't stopped the actor from broadening his horizons with a wide scope of credits on his resume that shows he can handle just about anything. As a result, Larroquette is also well known for roles in series like "The Practice" and "Boston Legal" (via IMDb).
The Parks And Rec Pawnee Rangers Scene That Retta Calls Her Favorite
Is there anyone who doesn't miss "Parks and Rec?" The hit sitcom ran for nearly six years on NBC and turned relatively well-known supporting players like Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones into television stars. It also introduced wider audiences to the talents of Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic World"), Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus"), Aziz Ansari ("Master of None"), Adam Scott ("Severance"), and Nick Offerman (set to appear in HBO's "The Last of Us.") In this dauntingly stacked cast, however, no one delivered a one-liner quite like Retta, the comedian behind fan-favorite character Donna Meagle.
Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer
Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.
Did HBO Max Ghost Velma? Is HIMYF Kiss Amiss? Is Fire Trying to Wreck Us? Conners Erased Roseanne? More Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Circle, Chicago Fire, Velma and Criminal Minds: Evolution! 1 | On Blue Bloods, why was this mom talking to Danny and Baez about her husband being addicted to drugs… totally within earshot of the kids?? 2 | Two people suddenly dying, in similar ways, while in the company of Mayfair Witches‘ Rowan would raise alllll kinds of suspicion, no? 3 | New life-and-death case or not, would Alert: Missing Person Unit‘s Jason really have gone to work the morning after his...
What Has Stockard Channing Been Up To Since Grease?
Following up on the success of a major hit can be a challenge for any actor, but the cast of 1978's "Grease" had an especially tough time establishing a post-"Summer Nights" professional identity. We can loosely describe "Grease" as the "High School Musical" of its day, but that comparison actually undersells the impact of the late-'50s-based comedy about the problems of singing and dancing teens. "Grease" was easily the highest-grossing movie of '78, and its final box office takeaway of just under $400 million puts it comfortably ahead of Richard Donner's "Superman" in terms of its raw number of tickets sold. Basically, if you can picture a reality where the "High School Musical" franchise is a bigger deal than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have some idea of what "Grease" was in the late '70s.
The Fabelmans' Long Journey To Becoming Another Steven Spielberg Classic
Steven Spielberg's 2022 semi-autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" might not have been as widely seen in theaters as his previous films (via The Numbers), but those who have seen it have generally loved it. This extremely well-reviewed movie has been picking up awards since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — where it won the People's Choice Award — and has gone on to win both best motion picture (drama) and best director at the Golden Globes. Its status as yet another classic from America's most beloved populist auteur seems to be all but assured already.
M3GAN's Allison Williams Is Still Impacted By The Ring (Like Every Other Millennial)
Whether she set out to or not, Allison Williams has managed to become a significant actress in the horror genre. That's mainly on the strength of two films: "Get Out" and "M3GAN," both of which are already new classics among fans and within pop culture in general. With "M3GAN," Williams finds herself in opposition to a killer android doll who develops an unhealthy attachment with her newly orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), but all you really need to know is that the Model 3 Generative Android is a killing and dancing machine that many are enthusiastically welcoming into the pantheon of iconic horror antagonists.
Yellowjackets Crash Lands A Buzzworthy Season 2 Teaser Complete With A Very Suspicious Meal
"Yellowjackets" hive assemble, there's a brand new look at Season 2. SHOWTIME delivered a stinger when it debuted "Yellowjackets." Featuring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and a slew of other talented stars, the series was the perfect creepy drama to captivate our minds in the winter of 2021. The...
Who Plays Paige On Big Sky?
When Paige and then-boyfriend Luke (Anirudh Pisharody) showed up to go glamping at Sunny Barnes' (Reba McEntire) Sunny Excursions in Season 3 of "Big Sky," they seemed like an average young couple. Their bickering stood out, but the two casually brushed it off as merely a disagreement. It isn't long before we realize that something is off about this couple, who apparently decided to go camping without bringing so much as a change of clothes.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0