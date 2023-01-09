ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County

LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire

The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Chronic pain patient finds relief with spinal cord stimulators

Former firefighter Jolene Hammons lived with chronic back pain and high doses of opioids for more than a decade before she found relief with a spinal cord stimulator. An estimated 50 million adults live with chronic pain, which is associated with decreased quality of life, opioid dependence and poor mental health. Hammons, a Whispering Pines resident, became familiar with the consequences of persistent pain and the possible pitfalls of using opioids to treat chronic issues.
WHISPERING PINES, NC
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
APEX, NC
borderbelt.org

Bladen County farmers market is missing one thing: farmers. But that could change

Glendell Robinson jumped at the sight of a potential customer who might want to buy the leafy greens he was selling at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. Since he retired about eight years ago, Robinson, 82, has sold seasonal produce – watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, honey, pumpkins, grapes, blueberries and more – at the farmers market in Bladen County almost every weekend.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

