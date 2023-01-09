Read full article on original website
Area school districts closely watching COVID-19 numbers, considering changes to safety protocols
Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools are closely watching COVID guidelines in light of both counties being labeled as high-risk areas for the virus.
A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County
LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Robeson County man wins first $150,000 prize in holiday scratch off game
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Blaine Jones of Maxton took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $150,000 prize in the Holiday $500’s game. Jones bought his lucky ticket from Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday...
WRAL
Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire
The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Watkins, educator and community leader in Richmond County, dies at 100
ROCKINGHAM — A longtime leader in education and civil rights in Richmond County has passed away. It was announced Monday that James Clyde Watkins, known as J.C., died earlier in the morning at Richmond County Hospice Haven. Watkins was born in 1922 and grew up on a tenant farm...
wpde.com
Barricaded person in Scotland County taken into custody: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on the scene early Monday morning of a person who is barricaded in a home at Gibson Manor Apartments in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was taken into custody around 3...
City of Lumberton given clean audit report
LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton’s finances received a clean report Wednesday as the accounting firm of Thompson, Price, Scott, A
Local United Way now accepting Emergency Food and Shelter Program applicants through Jan. 23
LUMBERTON — The Lumber River United Way is now accepting applications for the Phase 40 Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Th
Fort Bragg's name change could cost NC taxpayers over $6 million
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fort Bragg will soon be named Fort Liberty. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name – and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. According...
MLK events schedule in Fairmont, Lumberton
LUMBERTON — At least three events will be held next week to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
Chronic pain patient finds relief with spinal cord stimulators
Former firefighter Jolene Hammons lived with chronic back pain and high doses of opioids for more than a decade before she found relief with a spinal cord stimulator. An estimated 50 million adults live with chronic pain, which is associated with decreased quality of life, opioid dependence and poor mental health. Hammons, a Whispering Pines resident, became familiar with the consequences of persistent pain and the possible pitfalls of using opioids to treat chronic issues.
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
wunc.org
Public housing authorities in North Carolina get funds to help people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, awarded over $400,000 to four local public housing authorities in the state. It's aimed at assisting non-elderly disabled people with permanent affordable housing. Families that qualify must have at least one non-elderly disabled member under the age of 62. Wake...
Sampson County deputy who was shot faces more surgeries so she can return to ‘normal everyday life’
In a reflection on the year in which she was shot, Sampson County deputy Caitlin Emanuel wrote she is "thankful to still be alive."
borderbelt.org
Bladen County farmers market is missing one thing: farmers. But that could change
Glendell Robinson jumped at the sight of a potential customer who might want to buy the leafy greens he was selling at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. Since he retired about eight years ago, Robinson, 82, has sold seasonal produce – watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, honey, pumpkins, grapes, blueberries and more – at the farmers market in Bladen County almost every weekend.
cbs17
RV trailer flips after blowing a tire on I-95 in Cumberland County; highway reopens but 5 miles of traffic remain
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a direction of Interstate 95 for about two hours in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said. The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Moore County teen injured by gunfire after someone shot into residence, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that injured a teenager. Around 4:35 a.m., Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen to a report of a residence that had been shot into, according to the sheriff’s office.
