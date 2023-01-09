Read full article on original website
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
KETV.com
'He will forever be missed': Loved ones mourn loss of Creighton Prep student who died on vacation
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old Omaha boy who died while on vacation in Mexico. Mandy Visty said her son, William died on Jan. 5. "Will decided to see how many times he could swim back and forth from...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole
OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
Adoption Option: Paulina at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Paulina! Chris met this absolute sweetheart at the Nebraska Humane Society. She is a 5-year-old spayed Pit Bull Terrier and Bulldog mix.
KETV.com
Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week
OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
KETV.com
'Willing to give back': Nebraskans remember two Hollywood entertainers
OMAHA, Neb. — You may not recognize their faces, but Lew Hunter and Mike Hill's names have reached the heights of Hollywood. Nebraska Broadcast Hall-of-Famer Lew Hunter was a writer, producer, executive — and one of the premier screenwriters in the industry. Mike Hill was a film editor who won an Oscar for film editing with "Apollo 13."
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
klkntv.com
Meet Raleigh and Makayla, shorthair kittens at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to meet two new pets up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. Executive Director Matt Madcharo stopped by the Channel 8 studio with two adoptable kittens. Raleigh and Makayla are domestic shorthairs, around 5 months old,...
klkntv.com
Girl Scout cookie season is here; new flavor will only be sold online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Forget winter, spring, summer and fall. Tuesday was the start of the unofficial fifth season: Girl Scout cookie season. This year, the Girl Scouts are unveiling a new flavor, but it will only be available online. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, raspberry-flavored cookie dipped...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces a new baby giraffe is expected
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is announcing the latest animal pregnancy on Thursday morning.
KETV.com
Welcome to the Weekend - January 13, 2023
Jan. 13 (2 - 11 p.m.), Jan. 14 (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.) & Jan. 15 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.) Admission: $20/Day or $40/3-Day Pass, Free for Kids under 12. Jan. 13 (1 - 3 p.m. & 6 - 7:30 p.m.), Jan. 14 (12:45 - 2:15 p.m.), Jan. 15 (2 - 3:30 p.m.)
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
From start to finish line, Nebraska's I-80 Speedway was a love story for Kosiski family
GREENWOOD, Neb. — One of the premier race tracks in the Midwest has closed, and now theI-80 Speedway is selling everything at auction. The track is silent, the stands sit empty, but the stories still race across the I-80 Speedway. "There was a lot of people involved. Helping to...
KETV.com
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
