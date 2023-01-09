ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole

OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week

OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Willing to give back': Nebraskans remember two Hollywood entertainers

OMAHA, Neb. — You may not recognize their faces, but Lew Hunter and Mike Hill's names have reached the heights of Hollywood. Nebraska Broadcast Hall-of-Famer Lew Hunter was a writer, producer, executive — and one of the premier screenwriters in the industry. Mike Hill was a film editor who won an Oscar for film editing with "Apollo 13."
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Raleigh and Makayla, shorthair kittens at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to meet two new pets up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. Executive Director Matt Madcharo stopped by the Channel 8 studio with two adoptable kittens. Raleigh and Makayla are domestic shorthairs, around 5 months old,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Girl Scout cookie season is here; new flavor will only be sold online

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Forget winter, spring, summer and fall. Tuesday was the start of the unofficial fifth season: Girl Scout cookie season. This year, the Girl Scouts are unveiling a new flavor, but it will only be available online. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, raspberry-flavored cookie dipped...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - January 13, 2023

Jan. 13 (2 - 11 p.m.), Jan. 14 (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.) & Jan. 15 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.) Admission: $20/Day or $40/3-Day Pass, Free for Kids under 12. Jan. 13 (1 - 3 p.m. & 6 - 7:30 p.m.), Jan. 14 (12:45 - 2:15 p.m.), Jan. 15 (2 - 3:30 p.m.)
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
AUBURN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City

Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

