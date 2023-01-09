Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police. MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
WALA-TV FOX10
Defense attorney for accused NYE shooter claims client used self defense night of deadly shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The attorney for the accused New Year’s Eve shooter is claiming his client used self-defense. Chase Dearman who’s representing Thomas Thomas Jr. says the man Thomas is accused of killing was the aggressor. Thomas is accused of murdering 24-year-old JaTarious Reives and shooting and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found Antonio Maurice Collier guilty of capital murder, capping a busy week of homicide trials. Mobile County prosecutors took the death penalty off the table in Collier’s trial, meaning his conviction will result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom formally will sentence Collier, 41, next month.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Jersey man accused in home burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Jersey man arrested in Mobile faces five charges following an alleged burglary. Mobile police said a homeowner reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the area of Bit & Spur Drive near Westminster Drive. According to police, the victim followed Acharekar until officers arrived and took Acharekar into custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
Ala. man allegedly fatally shot his wife before family member shot him in defense
FOLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man allegedly fatally shot his wife before another family member shot and killed him in defense. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Jan. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies received a call from a home on Greenway Drive regarding a domestic incident. The caller reportedly identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect and said he was "exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol."
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the...
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 in police custody: Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed to WKRG that the man accused of murdering another man in Prichard is in police custody. Keenta Todd, 45, is accused by Prichard police of shooting and killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7, 2023. Police said this was their first homicide […]
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Clarence Allard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the March 2021 shooting death of Clarence Allard. On Jan. 5, 2023, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Anthony George Brown, II, to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections. An Escambia County jury found Brown guilty of second-degree murder on […]
Irvington man found guilty of murder in connection to 2020 shooting: Court Documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office seizes guns while searching for different suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office brought in quite an unexpected haul last week the sheriff’s office says a deputy was near Dauphin Island Parkway and Military Road when he saw the same type of car as a kidnapping suspect. When the deputy tried to run the license plate the driver took off.
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Police: Hit-and-run driver leaves after hitting bicyclist
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes police are asking for help to track down a driver they say was involved in a hit and run. The victim is a bicyclist and was pretty banged up in the ordeal. It happened about 4:39 p.m. Tuesday on Firetower Road near Blackstone Drive. While...
WALA-TV FOX10
Attempted bank robber arrested after leaving cell phone at bank
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman remains in jail tonight after attempting to rob a bank Tuesday morning, but leaving her cell phone behind, according to police. Authorities said Resheca Marshall, 51, entered the bank with a note demanding over three thousand dollars before leaving the bank without any money.
