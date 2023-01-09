ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police. MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found Antonio Maurice Collier guilty of capital murder, capping a busy week of homicide trials. Mobile County prosecutors took the death penalty off the table in Collier’s trial, meaning his conviction will result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom formally will sentence Collier, 41, next month.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Jersey man accused in home burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Jersey man arrested in Mobile faces five charges following an alleged burglary. Mobile police said a homeowner reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the area of Bit & Spur Drive near Westminster Drive. According to police, the victim followed Acharekar until officers arrived and took Acharekar into custody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL
truecrimedaily

Ala. man allegedly fatally shot his wife before family member shot him in defense

FOLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man allegedly fatally shot his wife before another family member shot and killed him in defense. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Jan. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies received a call from a home on Greenway Drive regarding a domestic incident. The caller reportedly identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect and said he was "exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol."
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the...
DAPHNE, AL
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Irvington man found guilty of murder in connection to 2020 shooting: Court Documents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip […]
IRVINGTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHUNCHULA, AL
Q98.5

Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine

A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes Police: Hit-and-run driver leaves after hitting bicyclist

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes police are asking for help to track down a driver they say was involved in a hit and run. The victim is a bicyclist and was pretty banged up in the ordeal. It happened about 4:39 p.m. Tuesday on Firetower Road near Blackstone Drive. While...
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Attempted bank robber arrested after leaving cell phone at bank

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman remains in jail tonight after attempting to rob a bank Tuesday morning, but leaving her cell phone behind, according to police. Authorities said Resheca Marshall, 51, entered the bank with a note demanding over three thousand dollars before leaving the bank without any money.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy