Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
NCIS Fans Were Pleasantly Surprised By The Historic 3-Way Crossover Event
The highly-anticipated "NCIS" three-way crossover event has finally aired, and it's one for the books. Featuring characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: Los Angeles," each installment was a wild ride from start to finish. It all kicks off with everyone assembling to celebrate the retirement of FLETC professor Dale Harding (Robert Picardo), whose shocking death puts an abrupt halt on the festivities. L.A. agents Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) initially rule out any foul play, but after Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Boone (Noah Mills), Parker (Gary Cole), Knight (Katrina Law), McGee (Sean Murray), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) descend on the crime scene, missing evidence and a faulty timeline get them digging deeper into the professor's life.
Young Sheldon's Craig T. Nelson Touches On The Resentful Nature Of His Character
Rough around the edges but full of heart. That's the type of character that Craig T. Nelson has played many times over the years. From his long run as Coach Hayden Fox on the hit sitcom "Coach" to his time as patriarch Zeek Braverman on the family drama "Parenthood." And now he's bringing his tough yet caring nature back to the small screen on the CBS sitcom, "Young Sheldon." "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off recounts Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) East Texas upbringing that led him to become the theoretical physicist that many know and love. And his story cannot be told without sharing the lives of his siblings, parents, and beloved Meemaw (Annie Potts).
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
The Office's Jenna Fischer Finally Reveals What Goldenface Said To Pam In Threat Level Midnight
It's amazing how "The Office" has remained a crucial part of the zeitgeist despite going off the air in 2013. It's been 10 years since fans said goodbye to the show, but thanks to streaming services and a broader cultural discussion, people haven't been able to let go of the iconic sitcom. Of course, the series' relevance is also aided by podcasts devoted to dissecting the show, and one of the most popular of these is "Office Ladies," hosted by two stars of the show — Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.
The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview
Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
The Glass Onion Prop Kate Hudson Said She Had To Have
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" — the highly anticipated follow-up to writer-director Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out" — premiered on Netflix in December of 2022. The standalone sequel (also written and directed by Johnson) centers on a whole new set of characters, including the master detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), as the only returning character.
Did HBO Max Ghost Velma? Is HIMYF Kiss Amiss? Is Fire Trying to Wreck Us? Conners Erased Roseanne? More Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Circle, Chicago Fire, Velma and Criminal Minds: Evolution! 1 | On Blue Bloods, why was this mom talking to Danny and Baez about her husband being addicted to drugs… totally within earshot of the kids?? 2 | Two people suddenly dying, in similar ways, while in the company of Mayfair Witches‘ Rowan would raise alllll kinds of suspicion, no? 3 | New life-and-death case or not, would Alert: Missing Person Unit‘s Jason really have gone to work the morning after his...
Walker Independence's Gabriela Quezada Compares Matt Barr's Goofy Personality To A Golden Retriever - Exclusive
Anyone who's met Matt Barr can attest that the actor is just a nice guy — and not the kind of guy who calls himself a nice guy — an actually nice, wholesome, caring person. All of his "Walker" and "Walker Independence" co-stars have nothing but praise for Barr, who doesn't have anything close to the dark edge both iterations of his character Hoyt Rawlins display. In fact, if you ask Lucia Reyes actor Gabriela Quezada, he's more like a sweet, happy-go-lucky golden retriever than anything. It's a whole vibe that charms fans and his co-stars alike.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer
Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.
The Parks And Rec Pawnee Rangers Scene That Retta Calls Her Favorite
Is there anyone who doesn't miss "Parks and Rec?" The hit sitcom ran for nearly six years on NBC and turned relatively well-known supporting players like Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones into television stars. It also introduced wider audiences to the talents of Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic World"), Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus"), Aziz Ansari ("Master of None"), Adam Scott ("Severance"), and Nick Offerman (set to appear in HBO's "The Last of Us.") In this dauntingly stacked cast, however, no one delivered a one-liner quite like Retta, the comedian behind fan-favorite character Donna Meagle.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Have Some Heated Words About Tara And Rebecca's Split
"Criminal Minds" profiler Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) hasn't had the best luck when it's come to romantic relationships. When Daryl Wright (Gale Harold), her first ex-husband, shows up in Season 14, we get plenty of flashbacks showing how their marriage issues started with his drug use. When he seeks her help, his current spouse reveals to Lewis that he still talks about her a lot, and the two finally make amends for the past.
Yellowstone's Infamous Cowboy Camp Took Its Toll On 1923's Cast Members
"Yellowstone" has become one of the most popular franchises in the world, proving that there's still a market for modern Westerns. What began as a contemporary series set in the modern day about a family trying to hold onto their ranch quickly spun off into various sub-stories about that same family. From "Yellowstone" came "1883," and now, Paramount+ has gifted us with "1923," following a whole new generation of Duttons as they face a myriad of threats.
The Grey's Anatomy Episode That Was Based On The Real-Life Death Of Writer Krista Vernoff's Dad
Since 2005, the masses have been tuning in to Shonda Rhimes' hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." From interhospital romances to heart-wrenching patient stories, there's never a dull moment. Of course, Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast bring these stories to life on screen, but the talented writers penning the plotlines must also be applauded.
What Has Stockard Channing Been Up To Since Grease?
Following up on the success of a major hit can be a challenge for any actor, but the cast of 1978's "Grease" had an especially tough time establishing a post-"Summer Nights" professional identity. We can loosely describe "Grease" as the "High School Musical" of its day, but that comparison actually undersells the impact of the late-'50s-based comedy about the problems of singing and dancing teens. "Grease" was easily the highest-grossing movie of '78, and its final box office takeaway of just under $400 million puts it comfortably ahead of Richard Donner's "Superman" in terms of its raw number of tickets sold. Basically, if you can picture a reality where the "High School Musical" franchise is a bigger deal than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have some idea of what "Grease" was in the late '70s.
