Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office releases video of cop car vandalism suspect

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the vandalization of multiple law enforcement vehicles at the Chesterfield County General District Court last month — and has released new video of the suspect.

On Dec. 18, a suspect walked through the parking lot of the Chesterfield courthouse and slashed the tires of 12 vehicles. Some vehicles also had their windshields smashed, causing a total of “thousands of dollars in damage” according to the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office at the time.

Seven of the vehicles belonged to the juvenile probation department, four were sheriff’s vehicles and one was a county police car.

Courthouse security cameras did manage to capture video of the suspect in the act sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., then walking off in the direction of the Chesterfield Central Library. Authorities said the suspect has a unique walk and can be seen holding something in their right hand.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 804-318-8026 .

