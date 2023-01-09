Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father
Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Twitter Mercilessly Roasts Gina Carano For Fumbling The Star Wars Bag As Her Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Flops
For a while, it seemed that Gina Carano was set to have a long career as part of the "Star Wars" family. Her performance as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There was even some talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series coming to Disney+ (per Collider). So, what happened?
The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview
Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."
Angelina Jolie's Worst Thriller From 1995 Is Still Worth Checking Out
Over the past 30 years, Angelina Jolie has climbed the ranks to become one of the top names in Hollywood. She's the face of iconic films like "Maleficent," "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Girl, Interrupted," and has numerous Academy Awards, Golden Globes and other accolades under her belt (via IMDB).
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Shrinking Before
Created by "Ted Lasso" fan-favorite Brett Goldstein, writer-producer Bill Lawrence, and comedy veteran Jason Segel, the new Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" has a concept that's a breath of fresh air among contemporary comedies. There might be an overwhelming amount of sitcoms and other funny shows to choose from these days, but it's still hard to find such a quality gem. With an ensemble cast and an original premise, however, "Shrinking" definitely has a chance of becoming a modern hit.
The Fabelmans' Long Journey To Becoming Another Steven Spielberg Classic
Steven Spielberg's 2022 semi-autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" might not have been as widely seen in theaters as his previous films (via The Numbers), but those who have seen it have generally loved it. This extremely well-reviewed movie has been picking up awards since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — where it won the People's Choice Award — and has gone on to win both best motion picture (drama) and best director at the Golden Globes. Its status as yet another classic from America's most beloved populist auteur seems to be all but assured already.
The Prop Eve Best Wishes She Could Have Taken From The House Of The Dragon Set
Articles about which props the actors on "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" stole from the set have become their own cottage industry–like the one about the sword Matt Smith pilfered from his character's wardrobe, or the marble bowls Olivia Cooke wanted to swipe from the Small Council chamber. For the record, Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos Seaworth on "Game of Thrones," is the worst prop-stealer. According to Vulture, he made off with "a U-Haul truck full of stuff," including Dothraki swords, lumps of obsidian, and Bravosi coins. Pretty much every performer on these two shows has a fun answer to this question, so these articles are just going to keep coming.
Nico Parker Discusses Details About Her Key Role As Pedro Pascal's Daughter In The Last Of Us - Exclusive Interview
After making her acting debut in director Tim Burton's 2019 live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's "Dumbo," actor Nico Parker is facing a much different kind of beast in "The Last of Us" — a virus that leads to a brain infection and, ultimately, animalistic behavior in humans worldwide. In...
Tulsa King's Dana Delany Had To Overcome A Lifelong Fear Of Horses For Her Role As Margaret
The character of Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) on "Tulsa King" is a natural with horses, which is why it's so surprising that Delany has actually always hated horseback riding. What's doubly surprising is the fact that, despite her aversion to horses, Delany has been in a Western before. In 1993 she played the role of Josephine Marcus in the George P. Cosmatos film "Tombstone" alongside Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliott. In 2019, when @EMTJen15 tweeted at Delany to ask if she had to learn how to ride side-saddle for "Tombstone," Delany responded saying that she had a stunt double for those scenes because she's "not a very good rider."
Coyote Ugly Star Piper Perabo Says They've Hit A 'Roadblock' In The Sequel
Few romantic comedies capture the feeling of being a small fish in a big pond quite like "Coyote Ugly." In the movie, Piper Perabo plays a struggling singer-songwriter who moves to New York City to live her dreams. However, dreams don't come true overnight, so the aspiring musician takes a job in a rowdy bar, where she spends her evenings pouring shots and performing rock hits. Along the way, she makes some good friends and falls in love with a handsome Australian gentleman.
Michelle Yeoh's Dormant Star Trek: Discovery Spin-Off Section 31 Is Apparently Still In The Works
In an era where streaming services are all the rage, and mainstream audiences continue to eat up anything connected to recognizable properties, it should come as no surprise that the "Star Trek" saga is expanding in all directions. Under the watchful eye of Alex Kurtzman, the franchise has grown especially prevalent on television in recent years via the Paramount+ streaming service. The likes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Star Trek: Picard," and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," among others, have done a great job building on previous pieces of "Star Trek" media while blazing their own trails.
What Is ChatGPT And Why Will It Fail To Replace Screenwriters?
Humanity has come a long way since its inception, and where other beings on this planet may have evolved claws, fangs, or flight, humanity's greatest strength is our collective intelligence and our ability to grow and adapt to our environments. Mankind has certainly advanced at a breakneck speed from being a simple hunter and gatherer society to constructing massive monoliths that stand for thousands of years. These advances are always driven by innovation and technology, which can take normally mundane tasks and either make them exceptionally easy or eliminate the job altogether.
Ke Huy Quan Gushes Over Working On Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom
Perhaps one of the most heartwarming stories of 2022 was the Hollywood resurgence of former child star Ke Huy Quan, most famous for his roles in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies." Following a nearly 20-year hiatus from acting, Quan was inspired to return to the big screen after watching "Crazy Rich Asians" in 2018 — and went on to star in the critically acclaimed dramedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as lovable laundromat owner Waymond Wang.
Why Big Sky's Roman Cobb Looks So Familiar
The new third season of the ABC series "Big Sky" focuses on the Dewell & Hoyt private detectives' search for a missing backpacker in Montana, as well as for the "Bleeding Heart Killer." As Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), and Beau (Jensen Ackles) go through the Blaire Lucan case, they discover one of the files for the cold case is missing. The detectives seek retired cop Roman Cobb for questioning, as he was the original police officer on the crime scene.
CSI's Paul Guilfoyle Would Get Lots Of Confused Comments When Admitting He Never Watched The Show
Out of all of the procedural crime dramas, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is one of the most well-known and influential — after all, it started an entire "CSI" franchise with plenty of spinoff series. Created by Anthony E. Zuiker, "CSI" follows the day-to-day jobs of a group of crime scene investigators at the Las Vegas Police Department. While the "CSI" cast changed a bit throughout the show's 15 seasons, some of the significant characters included Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), Nick Stokes (George Eads), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and D.B. Russell (Ted Danson). At the start of Season 1, Dr. Grissom, a socially awkward forensic specialist, leads the team, with Willows acting as his second in command. The team's structural dynamics changed as the show went on and various cast members left.
Who Plays Paige On Big Sky?
When Paige and then-boyfriend Luke (Anirudh Pisharody) showed up to go glamping at Sunny Barnes' (Reba McEntire) Sunny Excursions in Season 3 of "Big Sky," they seemed like an average young couple. Their bickering stood out, but the two casually brushed it off as merely a disagreement. It isn't long before we realize that something is off about this couple, who apparently decided to go camping without bringing so much as a change of clothes.
Joe Cornish Serves Up The Scares In The Trailer For Netflix's Lockwood & Co.
Fans of offbeat genre cinema have remembered the name Joe Cornish ever since the release of "Attack the Block" in 2011. With "Attack the Block 2" reportedly in development, Cornish has been keeping himself busy with the upcoming Netflix series "Lockwood & Co.," based on the popular young adult series by author Jonathan Stroud.
