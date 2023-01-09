Articles about which props the actors on "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" stole from the set have become their own cottage industry–like the one about the sword Matt Smith pilfered from his character's wardrobe, or the marble bowls Olivia Cooke wanted to swipe from the Small Council chamber. For the record, Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos Seaworth on "Game of Thrones," is the worst prop-stealer. According to Vulture, he made off with "a U-Haul truck full of stuff," including Dothraki swords, lumps of obsidian, and Bravosi coins. Pretty much every performer on these two shows has a fun answer to this question, so these articles are just going to keep coming.

19 HOURS AGO