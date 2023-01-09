17-year-old suspect in MUNI bus attack arrested, police say

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A 17-year-old suspected of brutally kicking an elderly woma n in the stomach on MUNI in December has been apprehended by law enforcement, the San Francisco Police Department has confirmed to KRON4.

On Sat., Dec 3, SFPD officers found a 79-year-old woman who said she had been kicked by an unknown man on the MUNI bus. Video from police shows the woman enter the bus before the assault. After she is kicked, the assailant walks over her to exit the bus.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy from San Francisco, was identified by SF Juvenile Probation officers. Probation officers told investigators with the SFPD General Work Unit that the minor was in custody at a local juvenile detention facility in Contra Costa County for a separate matter, according to SFPD.

Investigators found probable cause to arrest the boy. He was transported to SF Juvenile Justice Center on Dec. 29 to be booked on charges of aggravated assault and elder abuse.

