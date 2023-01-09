ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Jim Hildreth
3d ago

Your absolutely a hundred percent right! Our state and federal government waste so much money on some of the dumbest things we really don’t need and ignore a school that has been around for years just disappear without a thought.What’s it say when Congress passed a Bill days before Christmas and not one of them even read the 4,000 pages. I think they all should of say there even tho they might of missed Christmas with their families. So instead they spent trillions of dollar and had no idea what the passed.I know we had enough money to give to foreign countries to build there own border walls and millions of dollars to build a walking trail in the name of Michelle Obama!So where is the representative of Congress or the State leaders to invest in an education institution and the heart of a community when the community needs financial support?Our government spends more money helping foreign countries instead of investing here at home.People need to all call elected officials

Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

FOCUS Greater Syracuse to host community dialogue on the future, seeking input for 2023

FOCUS Greater Syracuse will hold a free, virtual public forum and community dialogue on Friday, Jan. 20 at 12:05 p.m. FOCUS is calling for members of the public to offer topics they would want covered in future FOCUS forums. “FOCUS Forum on the Future 2023,” will be an open exchange about which topics to cover in 2023, focusing on what the community finds important, what they want more information on, and who they would like to hear from. Participants can suggest themes when they register or can suggest topics during the forum.
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
Lite 98.7

A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived

Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
WIBX 950

Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York

Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
Syracuse.com

This Upstate NY metro area leads the U.S. in migration from other countries

The Ithaca metro area in Upstate New York leads the nation in international migration, according to new census estimates. Ithaca leads all U.S. metros when ranking the regions by the percentage of each area’s population that moved from abroad. Ithaca’s 1.8% translates into more than 1,800 residents who moved to the area from overseas.
Syracuse.com

Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13

Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
Syracuse.com

See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
