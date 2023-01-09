Read full article on original website
Police arrest two on murder charges in connection with separate shootings in Thibodaux
Two men have been arrested on murder charges in connection with separate shootings in Thibodaux, police said. Kailan Johnson, 22, of Vacherie, and Carl Shelvin 28, of Gray, are each charged with second-degree murder, Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said in a news release early Friday morning. Both men were...
WDSU
Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
lafourchegazette.com
Arrests Made In Two Separate Homicide Investigations
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
WDSU
Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase
HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
WDSU
NOPD seeking suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the Eighth District
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in the Eighth District. The burglaries occurred on Dec. 30, in the 1000 block of St. Phillip Street, Dec.31, in the 1900 block of North Rampart Street, and Jan. 4, in the 1100 block of Dauphine Street.
One suspect found in garbage can; another at large after chase, crash and carjacking
Police today are looking for a man who led cops on a chase on the Westbank before a crash and carjacking yesterday. A second suspect is behind bars. JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde says it all started when cops were alerted to a stolen car
NOLA.com
Suspects crash stolen car in West Bank chase, carjack second vehicle: JPSO
Two suspects in a stolen car led authorities on a wild chase across the West Bank before crashing in Terrytown, leading one of the men to carjack a second vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect in the carjacked vehicle fled from the crash scene...
fox8live.com
Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
fox8live.com
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have released more details surrounding the arrest and death of a 60-year-old woman who was jailed in Lafourche Parish. On Monday (Jan. 9), Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Cheryl Dufrene died while in custody from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes.
fox8live.com
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
fox8live.com
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
WDSU
Deputies ID suspect wanted in armed robbery of Hammond convenience store
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified the suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Hammond. Deputies said on Jan. 7 around 8 p.m., someone in a black face mask entered the Sunoco on the corner of Happywoods Road and Old Baton Rouge Highway.
wbrz.com
One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
theadvocate.com
Double killing off O'Neal Lane: Wife was strangled, husband died of gunshot wound, coroner says
A husband and wife discovered slain inside a home off O'Neal Lane on Monday died of different causes: the wife was beaten and strangled, while the husband died of a gunshot wound, a coroner's investigation found. The victims were found inside a home in the 1600 block of Indigo Ridge...
wbrz.com
One person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that resulted from a drug deal Tuesday afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Caleb French picked up three other people and drove to Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
WAFB.com
Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
The authorities who spent hours looking for Sara Torello began their search after members of a Jefferson Parish work crew saw the 32-year-old woman viciously stabbed in the head, neck and chest as she sat behind the wheel of a nearby car. The crew was setting up to do work...
wbrz.com
Person found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m.. WBRZ has reached out to law...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside. St. James Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on January 10, 2023, that it has arrested a Vacherie, Louisiana woman for allegedly setting her mother’s home on fire while her mother was inside.
