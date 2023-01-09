ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

WDSU

Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
PAINCOURTVILLE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Arrests Made In Two Separate Homicide Investigations

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase

HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

NOPD seeking suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the Eighth District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in the Eighth District. The burglaries occurred on Dec. 30, in the 1000 block of St. Phillip Street, Dec.31, in the 1900 block of North Rampart Street, and Jan. 4, in the 1100 block of Dauphine Street.
fox8live.com

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m.. WBRZ has reached out to law...
BATON ROUGE, LA

