Bigchevy
3d ago
What part of your normal brain function would allow you to make the decision? When I look at a square, I just see a square ⬛️. I guess some people see a circle 🔵.
Brooke
3d ago
I see all these slick comments and I almost want to make one too except for the fact that the justice system in South Carolina is corrupt af… ask the man at the same jail about how much his bond is for stealing cigarettes 🚬.. I’ll tell you. 1 million dollars in Columbia South Carolina. But that judge and this tramp are making the country aware of the corruption and in coms the feds to investigate the corruption and police.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry deputies arrest man accused of receiving stolen goods
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry deputies arrested 55 year-old Ryan Lanard Bonneau. He is accused of receiving stolen goods, possessing a weapon, and unlawfully carrying a handgun. The suspect was taken into custody after a concerned citizen reported to deputies their suspicions. Authorities say the customer was suspicious of the...
WIS-TV
Man arrested in Orangeburg County for drug-related charges
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been arrested on multiple counts of drug-related charges and assault on a police officer. Andrew Easterlin, 23, has been charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine. Easterlin is also charged with...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators made the arrest...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police arrest man accused of attempted bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rob the State Credit Union on Colonial Drive. Authorities say the man was captured near the Family Dollar on Farrow Rd. Updates will be posted once available.
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff around 5:40 p.m. A caller reported she heard two or three gunshots and a screaming female from a nearby apartment. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene an...
WIS-TV
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Lexington man charged with assaulting deputy while resisting arrest
Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting a deputy Tuesday night. Allen Michael Rish, 33, is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and a gun possession charge, according to arrest warrants. “A deputy made contact...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw deputies respond to shooting incident, no injuries
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Lynwood Place apartment in Lugoff. Two deputies were dispatched on Jan. 10 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after an anonymous person called stating...
WIS-TV
Anonymous letter blasting Camden’s Police Chief came before his retirement
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Camden city officials received an anonymous letter heavily criticizing Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd and department leadership before Floyd submitted his retirement paperwork. Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie and Floyd both told WIS the letter played no role in Floyd’s retirement. However, Rorie confirmed the...
WLTX.com
Deputies prevent injury after suspect opens fire in Lugoff apartment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken into custody and charged after allegedly opening fire both before and after deputies were called to an apartment in Lugoff on Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Lynwood Place Apartments after an anonymous caller...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Former Richland Co. jail officer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a former employee at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is charged with Misconduct. Investigators say in October of last year it was discovered that China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Deputies say the inmate...
WIS-TV
West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
WIS-TV
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. SLED charges two people for human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Today marks start of 2023 legislative session. Updated: Jan. 10,...
WIS-TV
Camden Police Chief retiring on Feb. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd confirmed to WIS on Thursday he will be retiring effective Feb. 1. Floyd said he has met personal goals after 50 years of service and, “it’s just time.”. “I’ve been in the process and was looking at the possibility...
WIS-TV
Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Crosshill Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street. According to officers, one male victim was found shot outside the apartment complex, but he is currently at a local hospital. Officers say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene. CPD...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Two individuals arrested on human trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have charged two people with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, was charged on January 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years-old and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. John Richard Williams,...
WRDW-TV
Medical expert shares warning signs of human trafficking following trafficking arrests in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A human trafficking case involving one of its residents is shaking up the small town of Bowman in Orangeburg County. On the day that the state released its 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Alana Westbury and John Williams for human trafficking.
