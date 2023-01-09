Read full article on original website
19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicked off in downtown Niles on Friday. You can watch world-class carvers transform more than 32 tons of ice into art. “We were one of the first, this is the 19th year of doing this,” said Justin Flagel, the vice...
South Bend Symphony Orchestra holding ‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series
City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. So, if your trash is normally picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead.
‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series wraps up
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra partnered with local churches for a series titled “Celebration for a Dream,” which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is the second year that the South Bend Symphony has partnered with churches.
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Ivy Tech hosting Black College Expo this weekend
New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training
48th Annual ‘Valley RV and Camping Show’ boasts best prices of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Valley RV and Camping Show is at the Century Center this weekend, showcasing brand-new 2022-23 RV models. “There’s an RV here for every type of camping and every price point,” says show director, Matt Rose. According to Rose, 2021 was a record...
Howard Park offering fun winter activities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors this winter, there are plenty of places that offer that in Michiana. Howard Park in South Bend is one of those spots. They offer a variety of activities throughout the week, including skating lessons, DJ skate nights and even yoga on ice.
City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, and you’re invited!. It’s happening on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. City leaders will also be breaking...
South Bend to hold meeting Thursday to discuss controversial grocery store in downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Redevelopment Commission will discuss a controversial grocery store established in a downtown high-rise during its meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building. The public can attend the meeting in...
Ice carvers adapt for warm temps before Hunter Ice Festival
NILES, Mich. – Chainsaws could be heard in downtown Niles, as ice carvers worked diligently to get around 90 unique sculptures ready for the start of the Hunter Ice Festival, set to kick off on Friday. One of the carvers, Dean DeMarias, showed me one of the sculptures he...
'MI HeartSafe' school program seeks to raise heart health awareness
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Lindsey sworn in as state senator for Michigan’s 17th District
Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
South Bend earmarks $300K for 'high skill immigration fund'
South Bend to take high-rise developer to court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
