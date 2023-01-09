ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicked off in downtown Niles on Friday. You can watch world-class carvers transform more than 32 tons of ice into art. “We were one of the first, this is the 19th year of doing this,” said Justin Flagel, the vice...
NILES, MI
WNDU

‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series wraps up

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra partnered with local churches for a series titled “Celebration for a Dream,” which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is the second year that the South Bend Symphony has partnered with churches.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ivy Tech hosting Black College Expo this weekend

An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death for the brother of Elkhart's mayor was drowning.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Howard Park offering fun winter activities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors this winter, there are plenty of places that offer that in Michiana. Howard Park in South Bend is one of those spots. They offer a variety of activities throughout the week, including skating lessons, DJ skate nights and even yoga on ice.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Ice carvers adapt for warm temps before Hunter Ice Festival

NILES, Mich. – Chainsaws could be heard in downtown Niles, as ice carvers worked diligently to get around 90 unique sculptures ready for the start of the Hunter Ice Festival, set to kick off on Friday. One of the carvers, Dean DeMarias, showed me one of the sculptures he...
NILES, MI
WNDU

'MI HeartSafe' school program seeks to raise heart health awareness

Braxton Bird, 18, and Braelyn Rios, 15, were both charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness for their roles in the deadly shooting. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lindsey sworn in as state senator for Michigan’s 17th District

Police investigating after 1 hurt in shooting on South Bend's west side. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNDU

South Bend earmarks $300K for 'high skill immigration fund'

Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend to take high-rise developer to court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
SOUTH BEND, IN

