ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
The Verge

Nothing Phone 1 comes to US via $299 beta program

Nothing is finally giving people in the US a way to purchase its debut smartphone… sort of. After its CEO teased a “US launch” last month, the company has officially announced a new US-focused beta program. Customers can pay Nothing $299 and, in return, receive the black version of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to test. At launch last year, the phone was only officially sold in European and Asian markets.
SlashGear

iPhone Was Revealed 16 Years Ago Today: Here's The Presentation That Started It All

Today marks the 16th anniversary of Steve Jobs announcing the first iPhone. In an iconic Macworld keynote on January 9, 2007, in San Francisco, the late Apple CEO introduced the innovative smartphone that continues to thrive today. The invention of the iPhone was a defining moment in the history of smartphones and mobile devices. Let's look back at the keynote and how much the iPhone has changed since then.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
CNET

T-Mobile Rumored to Be Buying Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier owned in part by actor Ryan Reynolds, could soon be sold. According to Bloomberg, the company is "in talks" to be purchased by T-Mobile. The budget provider has made a name for itself in recent years with ads featuring Reynolds pitching Mint as a more affordable option to larger telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. A division of Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile has long been rumored to be up for sale.
CNET

Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395

If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Elon Musk Updates Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space

It's been over a year and a half since we've seen a prototype of SpaceX's next-gen Starship spacecraft fly, with its first flight with a Super Heavy rocket has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Musk, who also currently helms Tesla and Twitter, tweeted Saturday that he's hopeful the...
HAWAII STATE
Digital Trends

How to get Windows 11 for free

Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
CNET

Google Contractors Gain Pay Bump Thanks to Union, Still Not $15 Per Hour

Contractors at a company that employs raters who oversee training, testing and evaluation of Google's search algorithm will soon get a pay raise, according to the union representing the employees. Workers at Appen will see their pay increase from $10 an hour to $14.50, the Alphabet Workers Union-Communication Workers of...
CNET

At 91% Off, You'll Regret Missing Out on This Microsoft Office 2021 License for Just $30

It's time to say goodbye to monthly fees and hello to an affordable one-time payment. There's a good chance that you've used Microsoft's Word, Outlook, Excel and other Office programs at some point or another in your daily life before. They're used by tons of business and organizations, but if you need access on your personal computer, a license can be pretty pricey.
Digital Trends

The iPad is no laptop, but this neat software trick brings it close

The 10th Gen iPad is no longer just the iPad. It is now an expensive Apple tablet with loads of power under the hood and some bold computing dreams. Bold, because those computing accessories don’t come cheap, and neither does the tablet itself. Plus, a bunch of cool capabilities like Stage Manager are exclusive to the iPads with the M-series processors, because Apple says the A14 Bionic is not powerful enough.
CNET

Apple Could Ship $99 AirPods by 2024

A tech analyst is predicting cheaper AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max could ship as early as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming for a price of $99 for its budget earbuds, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter Wednesday. That price would beat Apple's suggested price for...
BGR.com

Apple’s last-gen iPad is on sale for $200 less than the new model

Some Apple fans always need to ensure they have the latest and greats versions of Apple’s various products. Meanwhile, others know that there’s a lot of money to be saved by shopping for deals on earlier models. Today, there’s a sale at Best Buy on the last-gen iPad, offering an $80 discount on this popular model.

Comments / 0

Community Policy