Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements
A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
The Verge
Nothing Phone 1 comes to US via $299 beta program
Nothing is finally giving people in the US a way to purchase its debut smartphone… sort of. After its CEO teased a “US launch” last month, the company has officially announced a new US-focused beta program. Customers can pay Nothing $299 and, in return, receive the black version of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to test. At launch last year, the phone was only officially sold in European and Asian markets.
CNET
Does Your iPhone Battery Need to Be Replaced? Find Out Before Apple Raises Its Prices
You can live with a cracked screen or a scratched camera, but once you start getting battery issues, your iPhone may be in some trouble. It's a common issue, because all batteries degrade over time, but is it enough of a problem to consider replacing your battery right now?. If...
iPhone Was Revealed 16 Years Ago Today: Here's The Presentation That Started It All
Today marks the 16th anniversary of Steve Jobs announcing the first iPhone. In an iconic Macworld keynote on January 9, 2007, in San Francisco, the late Apple CEO introduced the innovative smartphone that continues to thrive today. The invention of the iPhone was a defining moment in the history of smartphones and mobile devices. Let's look back at the keynote and how much the iPhone has changed since then.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
CNET
T-Mobile Rumored to Be Buying Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier owned in part by actor Ryan Reynolds, could soon be sold. According to Bloomberg, the company is "in talks" to be purchased by T-Mobile. The budget provider has made a name for itself in recent years with ads featuring Reynolds pitching Mint as a more affordable option to larger telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. A division of Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile has long been rumored to be up for sale.
CNET
Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395
If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
Apple’s Next Big Thing: Analyst Report On CES 2023
One of Apple’s best-known expert has shared his takeaways from CES 2023. Here’s how the Cupertino company could benefit from the big innovation themes playing out in the tech space.
CNET
Elon Musk Updates Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space
It's been over a year and a half since we've seen a prototype of SpaceX's next-gen Starship spacecraft fly, with its first flight with a Super Heavy rocket has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Musk, who also currently helms Tesla and Twitter, tweeted Saturday that he's hopeful the...
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
Amazon Just Updated A Service That Will Make Shopping Even Easier for Prime Lovers
The Buy With Prime program rolled out last April as an invitation-only feature.
CNET
Google Contractors Gain Pay Bump Thanks to Union, Still Not $15 Per Hour
Contractors at a company that employs raters who oversee training, testing and evaluation of Google's search algorithm will soon get a pay raise, according to the union representing the employees. Workers at Appen will see their pay increase from $10 an hour to $14.50, the Alphabet Workers Union-Communication Workers of...
Best Buy Makes a Move Customers Will Hate (and One They Will Love)
The tech retailer is heading toward the future...at a price.
CNET
At 91% Off, You'll Regret Missing Out on This Microsoft Office 2021 License for Just $30
It's time to say goodbye to monthly fees and hello to an affordable one-time payment. There's a good chance that you've used Microsoft's Word, Outlook, Excel and other Office programs at some point or another in your daily life before. They're used by tons of business and organizations, but if you need access on your personal computer, a license can be pretty pricey.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra: While Apple is distracted with its new "big thing" in 2023, Samsung can crush the iPhone 15!
Every year the usual suspects, most notably Samsung and Apple, release annual updates of their flagship smartphone series, like clockwork. It's a tradition we all know and expect – a new year equals new Samsung Galaxy S phones, new iPhone 15 series, and so on…. And those annual smartphone...
Digital Trends
The iPad is no laptop, but this neat software trick brings it close
The 10th Gen iPad is no longer just the iPad. It is now an expensive Apple tablet with loads of power under the hood and some bold computing dreams. Bold, because those computing accessories don’t come cheap, and neither does the tablet itself. Plus, a bunch of cool capabilities like Stage Manager are exclusive to the iPads with the M-series processors, because Apple says the A14 Bionic is not powerful enough.
CNET
Apple Could Ship $99 AirPods by 2024
A tech analyst is predicting cheaper AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max could ship as early as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming for a price of $99 for its budget earbuds, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter Wednesday. That price would beat Apple's suggested price for...
CNET
There's Just 10 Days Left to Get Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
If you are (or were) a T-Mobile customer, you may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement. But the deadline to file a claim is less than two weeks away. The carrier agreed to the massive payout to resolve allegations its negligence led to 2021 data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have more camera upgrades than expected
For months now we’ve been hearing that the main – and perhaps only – camera upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would be a new 200MP primary sensor, but a leak now suggests that we might see improvements to two of the other rear lenses, as well.
Apple’s last-gen iPad is on sale for $200 less than the new model
Some Apple fans always need to ensure they have the latest and greats versions of Apple’s various products. Meanwhile, others know that there’s a lot of money to be saved by shopping for deals on earlier models. Today, there’s a sale at Best Buy on the last-gen iPad, offering an $80 discount on this popular model.
