GRPD: Two suspects charged with August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown
Police say two people have been arrested for the August 2022 murder of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown in Grand Rapids.
WLNS
Lansing Police release video of deadly officer shooting
Katie Coenen was supervising the floor at the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Tuesday afternoon when a call came in. On the other end of the line was another 911 operator from a neighboring county. (Jan. 12, 2023)
Suspects on the run after carjacking, police chase and crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police are looking for four men allegedly involved in a carjacking and police pursuit where at least one police cruiser was struck. Officers were at the scene in the 900 block of Douglas Street as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, searching the area for the four suspects.
abc12.com
One more arrested in Saginaw County homicide case, two more suspects sought
Surveillance cameras at a gas station captured footage of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Darius Jackson outside a Saginaw-area hotel. Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought. The latest arrest was made this week as 18-year-old Koryion Welch is now in custody...
Lansing police release portion of bodycam footage of deadly shooting
The Lansing Police Department has released portions of the body camera footage from a deadly shooting that occurred between police officers and a man on Jan. 5.
Man flees scene of shooting in Kentwood, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – Authorities are trying to find a suspect they believe left the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Kentwood police said. Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s. No other descriptions were immediately available. Police responded to an 11:56 a.m. report of gunshots fired...
WILX-TV
Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at Green Oak Village Place Mall. According to authorities, shots were fired at about 8 p.m. during an attempt to stop people suspected in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store. No one was injured, but five people have been taken into custody.
Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase
JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school
SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
whmi.com
Lansing Man Arrested Following Local Police Chase
A man was taken into custody and stolen guns were recovered following yet another police chase – the third this week for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. At around 1:20am Wednesday, deputies were informed of a white 2010 Toyota Tundra that fled from a Metro MSP Trooper when the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle that was not displaying a license plate while traveling westbound on I-96. A Livingston County deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19 traveling at a high rate of speed.
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
Detroit News
Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says
Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
WILX-TV
Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Saginaw County woman, Valda Cork, age 59 has been accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult. She was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cork appeared before Judge A.T. Frank in the 70th District Court of...
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
Homicide suspect assaults deputy at Ingham County Jail
The deputy was able to call for backup and fight off the attack, but did suffer significant injuries from multiple punches to the face and head.
thelivingstonpost.com
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car
On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
WILX-TV
Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
Montcalm woman charged in double fatal crash arrested again; victim's family wants to know why bond wasn't revoked
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman charged in a double fatal crash is facing a new charge, and one of the victim's family members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE wondering why her bond wasn't revoked. According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times...
Teen girls face more charges than male codefendants in alleged robbing, torturing of two males
SAGINAW, MI — Two juvenile Saginaw girls are charged as adults in the recent alleged robbery and torture of two males. They join two male codefendants, though the girls are facing myriad more charges. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Monday, Jan. 9, arraigned My’kia M. Dawkins...
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
