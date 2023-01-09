ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLNS

Lansing Police release video of deadly officer shooting

Katie Coenen was supervising the floor at the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Tuesday afternoon when a call came in. On the other end of the line was another 911 operator from a neighboring county. (Jan. 12, 2023)
abc12.com

One more arrested in Saginaw County homicide case, two more suspects sought

Surveillance cameras at a gas station captured footage of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Darius Jackson outside a Saginaw-area hotel. Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought. The latest arrest was made this week as 18-year-old Koryion Welch is now in custody...
WILX-TV

Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at Green Oak Village Place Mall. According to authorities, shots were fired at about 8 p.m. during an attempt to stop people suspected in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store. No one was injured, but five people have been taken into custody.
BRIGHTON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase

JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
SPRINGPORT, MI
WLNS

Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school

SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
SPRINGPORT, MI
whmi.com

Lansing Man Arrested Following Local Police Chase

A man was taken into custody and stolen guns were recovered following yet another police chase – the third this week for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. At around 1:20am Wednesday, deputies were informed of a white 2010 Toyota Tundra that fled from a Metro MSP Trooper when the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle that was not displaying a license plate while traveling westbound on I-96. A Livingston County deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19 traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says

Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

