A man was taken into custody and stolen guns were recovered following yet another police chase – the third this week for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. At around 1:20am Wednesday, deputies were informed of a white 2010 Toyota Tundra that fled from a Metro MSP Trooper when the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle that was not displaying a license plate while traveling westbound on I-96. A Livingston County deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19 traveling at a high rate of speed.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO