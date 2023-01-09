Read full article on original website
Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for solar across the board
According to Schulte this is one of the longest extensions of federal tax incentives in recent memory.
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
Flights at ROC airport delayed after Federal Aviation Administration computer outage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has led to the delay of more than 1,200 flights Wednesday morning at multiple airports nationwide. At the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC,) 11 flights were delayed before 6:30 a.m. when the outage initially occurred. A most recent update from […]
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Gates and Chili residents get erroneous tax bills. Here’s what happens now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This consumer alert takes a look at a big mistake on the tax bills of residents of Gates and about 1100 Chili residents. To understand the mistake, you have to understand the district boundaries. The Gates Fire District is all of Gates and about 1100 homes in the northeastern section of Chili. Those were the bills with the math mistake.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester receives $3 million state grant for Roc City Skatepark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s skate park is getting more money from the state. Mayor Malik Evans announced Wednesday a $3 million grant from the Department of State. It’s part of the Roc the Riverway initiative announced last year. Mayor Evans says this extra money will allow for...
wdkx.com
URMC Announces New Free Nursing Program
There’s a new program kicking off with the University of Rochester Medical Center for a free nursing program. URMC says this program is the 1st of its kind and the tuition is free, Now there are some qualifications you need to be a part of this program. The program...
Monroe County approves sales tax exemption on clothes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature passed a slew of new proposals Tuesday evening, including one which would make certain clothing purchases exempt from sales tax charges. Under the proposal, clothing and footwear purchases under $110 will be exempt from the county’s four percent sales tax. This will apply locally and to online […]
Developer seeks funds to help with Uptown Canandaigua housing plan
CANANDAIGUA – A developer seeking to provide affordable housing in the Uptown Canandaigua section of the town is seeking a grant to help get it done. Edgemere Development wants to build 48 “workforce” apartments on Parkside Drive, according to Charlie Oster, partner and vice president of real estate development.
rochesterfirst.com
Wegmans sees noticeable change in reusable bags since plastic bag ban almost 3 years ago
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Starting almost 3 years ago now, many grocery stores in New York State were no longer allowed to distribute plastic bags to customers in an effort to reduce plastic waste. With Wegmans being one of the major grocery stores locally affected by this, there has in fact seen a change in the way plastic is being used and recycled now.
Construction under way for expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction is moving along for a major expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital. By 2027, hospital leaders say the emergency department will see a major renovation, nearly tripling in size with an additional nine-story tower. It comes at a time when many hospitals across the state are overcrowded and understaffed. Officials are calling […]
wxxinews.org
Vacant hotel and tavern near airport could see new life
Plans are being solidified to tear down and redevelop the once-troubled — and now vacant — airport Ramada hotel and Wheels Up Tavern in Gates. The eight-acre site off Brooks Avenue is sandwiched between Interstate 390 and the Erie Canal. The airport is on the other side of the highway.
Advocates call for change to Rochester’s Code Blue program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Accountability Coalition is calling for an enhancement to the city’s “Code Blue” policies —emergency procedures for the city’s homeless population in extreme cold conditions. Advocates say changes could help keep people housed, fed, and clothed for the duration of cold weather events. Some of those changes include expanded […]
wxxinews.org
Monroe County to increase some sales and property tax exemptions for residents
Three proposals that Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said will save shoppers and some homeowners money got bipartisan support and were approved by the county legislature Tuesday night. One of the proposals will see the county dropping sales tax on clothing and footwear sales up to $110. That’s a 4%...
Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
Rochester bookstore to start from ‘chapter one’ after East Ave. fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s been one week since a fire ravaged through a building on Rochester’s East Avenue, which houses several local businesses. One of them, Akimbo Bookshop, has lost nearly everything. However, the owner says she is hoping to rebuild. In the early morning hours last Wednesday, Rachel Crawford woke up to a call […]
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 12, 2023
First hour: Rochester City Council members Miguel Meléndez and Mitch Gruber on city issues. Second Hour: Dialogue on Disability - How to support survivors of gun violence. Two members of Rochester City Council join us to discuss a range of city issues: violence and public safety; the Police Accountability Board; housing; and their plan to turn the future closure of school buildings into affordable housing units. We welcome questions from listeners as well for our guests:
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
Sunrise Smart Start: Kathy Drive triple stabbing, Darien St. reopen
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Rochester has its lowest snow total to start January in over 50 years…’0′
The lack of snow continues in Rochester.
