Rochester, NY

Daily Messenger

Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'

CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Flights at ROC airport delayed after Federal Aviation Administration computer outage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has led to the delay of more than 1,200 flights Wednesday morning at multiple airports nationwide. At the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC,) 11 flights were delayed before 6:30 a.m. when the outage initially occurred. A most recent update from […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester receives $3 million state grant for Roc City Skatepark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s skate park is getting more money from the state. Mayor Malik Evans announced Wednesday a $3 million grant from the Department of State. It’s part of the Roc the Riverway initiative announced last year. Mayor Evans says this extra money will allow for...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

URMC Announces New Free Nursing Program

There’s a new program kicking off with the University of Rochester Medical Center for a free nursing program. URMC says this program is the 1st of its kind and the tuition is free, Now there are some qualifications you need to be a part of this program. The program...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County approves sales tax exemption on clothes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature passed a slew of new proposals Tuesday evening, including one which would make certain clothing purchases exempt from sales tax charges. Under the proposal, clothing and footwear purchases under $110 will be exempt from the county’s four percent sales tax. This will apply locally and to online […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Construction under way for expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction is moving along for a major expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital. By 2027, hospital leaders say the emergency department will see a major renovation, nearly tripling in size with an additional nine-story tower. It comes at a time when many hospitals across the state are overcrowded and understaffed. Officials are calling […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Vacant hotel and tavern near airport could see new life

Plans are being solidified to tear down and redevelop the once-troubled — and now vacant — airport Ramada hotel and Wheels Up Tavern in Gates. The eight-acre site off Brooks Avenue is sandwiched between Interstate 390 and the Erie Canal. The airport is on the other side of the highway.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Advocates call for change to Rochester’s Code Blue program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Accountability Coalition is calling for an enhancement to the city’s “Code Blue” policies —emergency procedures for the city’s homeless population in extreme cold conditions. Advocates say changes could help keep people housed, fed, and clothed for the duration of cold weather events. Some of those changes include expanded […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 12, 2023

First hour: Rochester City Council members Miguel Meléndez and Mitch Gruber on city issues. Second Hour: Dialogue on Disability - How to support survivors of gun violence. Two members of Rochester City Council join us to discuss a range of city issues: violence and public safety; the Police Accountability Board; housing; and their plan to turn the future closure of school buildings into affordable housing units. We welcome questions from listeners as well for our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY

