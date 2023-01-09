ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Southwest Florida restaurants continuing to struggle to hire after Ian

By Kaitlin Knapp
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmYU2_0k8sHSeP00

Some southwest Florida businesses say they are still having a hard time finding workers. One restaurant was forced to close on Monday in order to give their current employees a break.

Rum Bucket Bar and Grill in Buckingham has close to 40 employees, and the owner says they need more to fully open.

"I have a feeling we turned away a lot of business today," said Shauna Shows, owner of the Rum Bucket. "It's heartbreaking."

She believes the hiring issues has been a constant for about two years, well before Hurricane Ian hit.

"Our highest demand and priority right now is the kitchen, the back of the house," Shows said. "More staff would be great. We could easily employ 10 to 12 more."

The worker shortage is a challenge for restaurants across southwest Florida, like Blue Dog in Matlacha. Who also reopened, and said they can easily hire 10 to 15 more people.

Shows thinks the issues comes back to the housing crisis and childcare for families.

"I do think a lot of people have been displaced, and there's less and less rentals available," she explained.

Brian Hamman, CEO of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, believes it comes back to who isn't looking for work. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, three million people are not participating in the workforce.

"When you have that few people looking for work and you have that many jobs opening, it really creates a hard time for the employers looking for employees," he said.

Besides job fairs and social media, Hamman says workers who lost their jobs because of Ian could need help. In total, the latest federal numbers from November, show Lee County has about 13,000 people who are unemployed.

"There are more jobs open than there are employees to fill them," Hamman said.

Despite the worker shortage, Hamman says businesses are reporting strong visitor spending this year, fueling our economy after Ian. However, more employees is what's going to help restaurants like Rum Bucket.

To fill the gap, Shows brought over her employees from the Arcadia location. Which sustained damage from Ian, meaning employees cannot work there. Some employees are driving 30 to 45 minutes to work in Buckingham.

"The more we get, the more we can grow," Shows said. "If we don't get more people we'll continue to adapt and be successful in just other ways."

Shows says people are applying, but when it comes down to the interview most applicants are not showing up.

If you would like to apply, Shows says to simply visit their location and ask for a manager.

Comments / 2

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant

A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Eggs top other SWFL groceries for price increases during inflation

Inflation shows signs of slowing, but the price of one grocery staple continues its costly run. Why has the cost of eggs continued to trend so high at Southwest Florida grocery stores?. It doesn’t matter if the chicken or the egg came first—you’re paying more for both of them. In...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis appoints Cape Coral resident to Judicial Nominating Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Katherine Cook, of Cape Coral, to Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Cook is an associate attorney at Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller PLLC in Fort Myers. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. Cook is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clive Daniel Home to open Fort Myers showroom

Clive Daniel Home announced plans to open its fourth showroom in September in Fort Myers. The planned 48,000-square-foot showroom will be at 8650 Gladiolus Drive, Unit 200, formerly a Winn-Dixie grocery store. Clive Daniel Home opened its flagship in Naples in 2011, its second in Boca Raton in 2016 and its third in Sarasota in 2022. The company made the decision to open a fourth in Fort Myers in the wake of Hurricane Ian to make it easier for clients in Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva to work with products and designers, CEO Daniel Lubner, a Fort Myers resident, said. The location will offer furniture, lighting, rugs and window treatments. Fort Myers is also home to Clive Daniel Home’s warehouses and corporate office.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis

A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country. WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet. WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Cape Coral, Florida – (With Photo)

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into some scrumptious breakfast fare, because we’re about to take you on a mouthwatering tour of the best breakfast spots in Cape Coral, Florida!. Imagine biting into a fluffy stack of pancakes drizzled with syrup, or savoring a perfectly-cooked omelet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models

Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table

Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

City in Review: Part Two

Major capital projects were completed in 2022. One is completed and the other is quickly approaching the finish line. Veterans Community Park was wrapped up just in time for Christmas festivities. The city cut the ribbon on a dream which began with the purchase of the property over twenty years ago.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy