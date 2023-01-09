Huber Heights Police, USPS investigate following robbery of another mail carrier

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are launching a coordinated search with the U.S. Postmaster General for a man who they say robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint over the weekend.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Huber Heights police responded to reports of a mail carrier who had been robbed in the area of Mt. Whitney and Taylorsville Road.

The concern anytime there’s a crime involving a postal employee is that the thieves are looking to try to grab the keys to the blue drop boxes outside postal facilities, but police told News Center 7 that they don’t think that’s what happened during this instance.

“We don’t know if he was targeted for that or if he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Huber Heights Police Sgt. Josh Fosnight said.

The mail carrier was walking a route when a man wearing a ski mask pointed a gun at him and demanded his gear.

“That included his mailbag, the mail scanner and his personal cell phone,” Fosnight said.

The postal carrier found someone to help him call for help. Police managed to find his scanner, the mail bag and the protective phone case, without the phone, about a block away from where the alleged robbery happened.

People living in the neighborhood where the crime was reported said they are not happy. They told News Center 7 that they is no excuse for this type of attack.

“You can just go out and get a job and make money,” Nicholas Barbee, of Huber Heights, said. “You don’t have to scare people’s lives, you know?”

The bigger concern for police and internal postal department investigators is making sure this attack is not connected to previous assaults where criminals stole so-call “universal keys,” or those that open the blue drop boxes.

Police and postal inspectors told us that if your feel uncertain about using the blue boxes due to safety concerns, park your car and carry your mail inside to make sure your mail is safe.

